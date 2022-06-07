Search
Eitzmann Represents Blujays In 8-Man All-Star Game

By: Dusty Deines

(Photo by Jamie Jermark)

The 37th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games are taking place this Saturday, June 11 in Beloit.  Many athletes from the KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 “The Lake” listening area will be competing.  In the 8-Man DII All-Star Game, Jaret Eitzmann of St. John’s Catholic High School and St. John’s/Tipton will be playing on the East squad.

Eitzmann has made a big impact for the Blujays since his sophomore season on the football field.  He ran for 1,653 yards and 33 TD in his four seasons and added 1,628 yards and 19 TD passing.  In 2021, he had his best rushing season, picking up 795 yards on 139 carries, good for a 5.7 ypc average with a career high 16 rushing TD.  He split time at QB as a senior and threw for 343 yards and 4 TD.  His impact was felt in a big way on defense as he had a career high 52 tackles with eight for loss, adding 4.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

In chatting with KD Country 94 and the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network, Eitzmann recalled some of the best memories of his time with his Blujay teammates.

Eitzmann was an honorable mention All-State pick in 8-Man DII at QB in his senior season and was also selected All-NPL 2nd team QB and honorable mention DL.  He was a 1st team All-8-Man DII District 4 pick on the defensive line and an honorable mention athlete.  He collected those honors on a St. John’s/Tipton team that went 4-5 and dealt with multiple injuries throughout the season.

Eitzmann and many other area players will take the high school football field one last time for the DII East squad on Saturday at Trojan Field in Beloit.  The 8-Man DII All-Star Game kicks off at 1:30 as pregame coverage begins at 1:00 on KD Country 94 and the 8-Man All-Star Radio Network at http://www.8manallstars.com.

Dusty Deines
Dusty Deines
Dusty grew up on a farm south of WaKeeney, KS and in 7th grade decided he wanted to do sports play-by-play on the radio. After graduating from Trego Community High School in 2001, he obtained a Radio Broadcasting degree from Colby Community College in 2003. He began working as Sports Director at KD Country 94 & Z 96.3 in July of 2003 and has been in the position ever since. Deines was the 2016-17 KSHSAA Oscar Stauffer Sportscaster of the Year and has won numerous awards from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters. When he's not traveling the state covering the area sports teams, he enjoys spending time with his family, attending college and professional sporting events and helping advocate for those with muscle disease, including Dermatomyositis, of which Dusty is a survivor.

