Arrest Made In Kensington Bank Robbery Case

By: Derek Nester

Date:

SMITH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman connected to a bank robbery in Kensington, Kansas.

On Monday morning, June 6, at around 10:15 a.m., a woman robbed the Farmers National Bank at 133 S. Main St. in Kensington, Kansas. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and found Jennie R. Aanenson, 51, of Agra, Kansas, outside of the bank. Aanenson was detained.

The KBI was asked to assist at approximately 10:30 a.m. When questioned, Aanenson reported that she was forced by two men to rob the bank while armed with a bomb that was in her bag. She also claimed that her infant daughter was abducted by the men who left the area while she was inside the bank.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office immediately began searching for the reported vehicles. Also assisting in the case were the Phillips County Sheriff’s Office and the Osborne County Sheriff’s Office.

KBI agents arrived to assist, and concluded that no child was abducted, and that Aanenson does not have an infant daughter. KHP’s Hazardous Devices Unit responded to the bank, and determined that the device was not a bomb.

Monday evening, Aanenson was arrested for suspected aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal threat, and two counts of interference with law enforcement. She was booked into the Smith County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is expected to join the case so that federal charges can be considered.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

