Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry
State NewsKansas News

Norton Police Arrest Fugitive Wanted By US Marshals Service

By: Derek Nester

Date:

The Norton Police Department Monday arrested Dale Farris Sessions, who was wanted by the United States Marshals Service on probation violation and 2 counts of failure to register as a sexual offender by the United States District Court. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop on W. Holme Street near N. Brown Avenue.

Sessions, who in 1975 was convicted of kidnapping and raping two hitchhikers in Kenosha, Wisconsin escaped from a mental hospital in 1976. He lived under an alias for nearly 18-years but was arrested again in 1994 for kidnapping a juvenile with a firearm. He spent 13-years in a federal prison. The current warrants for Sessions were issued in 2019.

Previous articleK-State to Play Nebraska in Wildcat Classic on December 17
Next article[NCKS] Sacred Heart Wins 2A State for 7th Consecutive Season
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Related Headlines

- Advertisement -

Most Viewed

From Sunflower State Radio
Latest

[NCKS] Sacred Heart Wins 2A State for 7th Consecutive Season

Sports Ticket -
KSHSAA State Golf Tournaments for area teams came to a halt on Tuesday due to rain and unplayable course conditions.  Based on the rulebook, the second round of the 36-hole championship tournament is not made up and the final scores revert back to...

K-State to Play Nebraska in Wildcat Classic on December 17

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas State men's basketball team will...

K-State to Visit Butler in Big 12/BIG EAST Battle

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State will travel to historic Hinkle...

K-State Unveils Six-Member Ring of Honor Class of 2022

Derek Nester -
MANHATTAN, Kan. – An exclusive fraternity of K-State Football greats...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.