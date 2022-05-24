Norton Police Arrest Fugitive Wanted By US Marshals Service

The Norton Police Department Monday arrested Dale Farris Sessions, who was wanted by the United States Marshals Service on probation violation and 2 counts of failure to register as a sexual offender by the United States District Court. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop on W. Holme Street near N. Brown Avenue.

Sessions, who in 1975 was convicted of kidnapping and raping two hitchhikers in Kenosha, Wisconsin escaped from a mental hospital in 1976. He lived under an alias for nearly 18-years but was arrested again in 1994 for kidnapping a juvenile with a firearm. He spent 13-years in a federal prison. The current warrants for Sessions were issued in 2019.