Arrest Made In Highway 150 Shooting In Chase County

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chase County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Milford man was arrested connected to a shooting that occurred along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County.

Eric J. McClure, 38, of Milford, was arrested by officers from the Emporia Police Department at approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, after being released from Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

McClure was arrested for suspected aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and circumvention of an ignition interlock device. The charges allege he shot at an SUV on Highway 150 on the morning of Friday, May 13, injuring a 33-year-old man from Emporia, and placing three other men in the vehicle at risk.

Following the arrest, McClure was booked into the Lyon County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.