Arrest Made In Highway 150 Shooting In Chase County

By: Derek Nester

Date:

CHASE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chase County Sheriff’s Office announced that a Milford man was arrested connected to a shooting that occurred along Kansas Highway 150 in Chase County.

Eric J. McClure, 38, of Milford, was arrested by officers from the Emporia Police Department at approximately 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, after being released from Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

McClure was arrested for suspected aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and circumvention of an ignition interlock device. The charges allege he shot at an SUV on Highway 150 on the morning of Friday, May 13, injuring a 33-year-old man from Emporia, and placing three other men in the vehicle at risk.

Following the arrest, McClure was booked into the Lyon County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
