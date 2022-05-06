Search

Governor Laura Kelly Honors Kansas Law Enforcement Officers

Governor Recognizes Fallen Officers Who Gave Ultimate Sacrifice

By: Derek Nester

Date:

TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly honored fallen law enforcement officers from across the state at the annual Law Enforcement Memorial reception and ceremony. Kelly recognized the families of the honored fallen officers and thanked the law enforcement officers in attendance for their dedication to keeping Kansas communities safe.

“Law enforcement officers across the state take heroic risks every day to protect and serve Kansans,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Your admirable bravery warrants our sincerest appreciation, especially to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Governor Kelly has ordered flags statewide remain at half-staff through sundown on May 6, 2022, to pay tribute to Kansas law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Below is the list of fallen officers who were honored at today’s ceremony and added to the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument:

  • Officer Freddie Joe Castro, Overland Park Police Department
  • Officer Kerry Dean Dick, Rossville Police Department
  • Deputy Stephen Mark Evans, Butler County Sheriff’s Office
  • Officer Theodore James Ohlemeier, Colwich Police Department
  • Deputy Stacy Annette Murrow, Linn County Sheriff’s Office
  • Special Agent James Lee David, Special Agent with the Missouri Pacific Railroad
Derek Nester
