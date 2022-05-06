Arrest made in Allen County homicide case

ALLEN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man connected to the death of Richard Diehl.

On Friday evening, May 6, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Raymond D. Maloney, 78, was arrested at his residence of 1285 2400th St. in La Harpe, Kansas. Maloney was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of 68-year-old Richard Diehl. Diehl and Maloney were neighbors.

Maloney was arrested without incident and was then booked into the Allen County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Formal charges are expected from Jerry B. Hathaway, Allen County Attorney. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.