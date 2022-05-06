Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

LISTEN LIVE
State NewsKansas News

Arrest made in Allen County homicide case

By: Derek Nester

Date:

ALLEN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man connected to the death of Richard Diehl.

Raymond Maloney

On Friday evening, May 6, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Raymond D. Maloney, 78, was arrested at his residence of 1285 2400th St. in La Harpe, Kansas. Maloney was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder connected to the killing of 68-year-old Richard Diehl. Diehl and Maloney were neighbors.

Maloney was arrested without incident and was then booked into the Allen County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Formal charges are expected from Jerry B. Hathaway, Allen County Attorney. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Previous articleGovernor Laura Kelly Honors Kansas Law Enforcement Officers
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

Governor Laura Kelly Honors Kansas Law Enforcement Officers

Derek Nester -
TOPEKA – Today, Governor Laura Kelly honored fallen law enforcement...

Sporting KC faces MLS champions NYCFC on Saturday

Derek Nester -
Sporting Kansas City (2-6-2, 8 points) will embark on...

Western Kansas woman sentenced for insurance fraud, restitution

Derek Nester -
COLBY – (May 6, 2022) – A western Kansas...

Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 5/2/2022

Derek Nester -
The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.