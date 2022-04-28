Enhanced Risk For Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Tonight Through Friday Night

There will be a couple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms over the next 36 hours. First showers and storms could develop late tonight and linger into Friday morning. It is not out of the question there could be an isolated storm with some hail or wind, but organized severe weather is not forecast.

A second round of storms could develop after 3 pm Friday, with the bulk of the day mainly remaining dry. The thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening have a better chance of becoming severe. So Friday is the day to remain weather aware and be ready to act if severe storms develop. The good news aside from a stray shower Saturday morning, the weekend is looking quiet and mild with spring like temperatures.

Download the KNDY smartphone apps and have two ways to receive local weather alerts.