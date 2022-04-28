Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

Local News

Enhanced Risk For Strong To Severe Thunderstorms Tonight Through Friday Night

By: Derek Nester

Date:

There will be a couple opportunities for showers and thunderstorms over the next 36 hours. First showers and storms could develop late tonight and linger into Friday morning. It is not out of the question there could be an isolated storm with some hail or wind, but organized severe weather is not forecast.

A second round of storms could develop after 3 pm Friday, with the bulk of the day mainly remaining dry. The thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening have a better chance of becoming severe. So Friday is the day to remain weather aware and be ready to act if severe storms develop. The good news aside from a stray shower Saturday morning, the weekend is looking quiet and mild with spring like temperatures.

Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

