Search

KNDY / KDNS / KZDY / KQNK

!-BREAKING-!Local NewsKQNK News

ALERT: Norton Co. Sheriff’s Office Issues Pre-Evacuation Notice

By: Derek Nester

Date:

This is the Norton County Sheriff’s Department with a pre-evacuation notice for the area of W4 to W14 and from Rd K north to the State Line due to the wildfires. We are asking residence that live in this area to make plans on a safe place to go in case an evacuation is needed. If there are any farmers that have tractors and discs available please contact Kirk Persinger at 785-871-0681
This message was sent by Norton County, KS

Previous articleRoyals vs. Mariners Game Highlights (4/22/22) | MLB Highlights
Derek Nester
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Share post:

- Advertisement -

Popular

More like this
Related

Royals vs. Mariners Game Highlights (4/22/22) | MLB Highlights

Sunflower State Radio -

SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans Available to Kansas Small Businesses

Derek Nester -
SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Small nonfarm businesses in 27 Kansas...

19th Annual Chamber Car Show & Drag Races Planned In Norton

Derek Nester -
Norton, Kansas April 20, 2022– We are excited to...

Norton City/County Sesquicentennial Events Planned for July 2022 Presented by New Age Industrial, Corporation

Derek Nester -
Norton, Kansas April 18, 2022–The City of Norton and...

About us

Sunflower State Radio is the digital platform for Dierking Communications, Inc. serving Kansas from our broadcast studios in Marysville, Glen Elder, and Norton, Kansas. KNDY AM & FM Marysville; KDNS-FM & KZDY-FM Glen Elder; KQNK AM & FM Norton.

FCC PUBLIC FILES:

Subscribe

- Advertisement -

Copyright © 2022 Dierking Communications, Inc.. All Rights Reserved.