ALERT: Norton Co. Sheriff’s Office Issues Pre-Evacuation Notice

This is the Norton County Sheriff’s Department with a pre-evacuation notice for the area of W4 to W14 and from Rd K north to the State Line due to the wildfires. We are asking residence that live in this area to make plans on a safe place to go in case an evacuation is needed. If there are any farmers that have tractors and discs available please contact Kirk Persinger at 785-871-0681
This message was sent by Norton County, KS
