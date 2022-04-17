57.3 F
Salina
Sunday, April 17, 2022
Tigers at Royals Game Scheduled For 4/17 Postponed To 7/11

Derek Nester
By Derek Nester

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today’s 1:10 p.m. CT game between the Royals and Tigers at Kauffman Stadium has been postponed and will be rescheduled as part of a split doubleheader on Monday, July 11. Game 1 of that doubleheader will start at 1:10 p.m. CT, and Game 2 (the originally scheduled game) will follow at 7:10 p.m. CT. Both games of the split doubleheader will be 9-inning regulation games.

Tickets for the Sunday, April 17 postponed game will be honored for the rescheduled game, which will be Game 1 of the doubleheader on Monday, July 11. Fans do not have to exchange their original tickets if they elect to attend the rescheduled game.

