Presidio Brass To Return To Marshall County

Presidio Brass, a five-member brass ensemble from San Diego, Calif., is returning to Marshall County for a three-day artist residency.

The musicians will work with students in all four of Marshall County’s high schools, they will give a free concert in Vermillion and they will perform with the Marshall County Community Big Band at the Marshall County Canteen Big Band Swing and Dance.

Their residency is sponsored by the Marshall County Arts Cooperative.

Working in the schools and interacting with students are important to the professional musicians.

“Presidio Brass believes in the power of music education,” said Josh Bledsoe, one of the group’s trombone players. “Music education inspires young people to experience the emotional growth music provides, the enjoyment of learning and the power of community that making music can bring. Presidio started as a vehicle for arts education and we continue that mission everywhere we go because we believe in the intrinsic value of music and its power.”

Local educators are excited to have the top-notch musicians and educators lead workshops with their students.

“To the kids these guys are like rock stars,” said Jamie Minneman, band teacher in the Marysville schools. “For me, as the teacher, I am grateful for the opportunity for the kids to hear great tone and to see how a lot of hard work can really pay off.”

Presidio Brass will work with students in Marysville and Valley Heights Thursday. They will lead workshops in Axtell and Frankfort Friday.

In addition to their work in the schools they will give a public concert “… And All That Brass!” Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m. in the Vermillion Community Center, 106 West 3rd Street. Admission is free. The concert features Broadway show tunes from “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Chicago,” “Candide, “The Wizard of Oz” and “West Side Story.”

“Be prepared to laugh, to laugh some more, to be moved, to stomp your feet, to smile and to have the best night of your life,” Bledsoe said.

During intermission, members of the Friends of Vermillion committee will serve coffee and homemade pie. A freewill donation will be taken.

The group’s residency concludes with a performance at the Marshall County Canteen Big Band Swing and Dance Friday, April 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Venue 36, Marysville.

The brass ensemble will play songs from the Great American Songbook with members of the Marshall County Community Big Band.

“It’s like a USO show,” said Sally Oliver, a board member for the arts cooperative. “There will be a dance floor so people can dance to these wonderful songs.”

The Marshall County Community Band will get everyone in the mood with a 30-minute set at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. local dancers will be on the dance floor to offer informal ballroom dance lessons.

The dance floor will fill at 7:30 p.m. when members of Presidio Brass and the Marshall County Community Big Band perform songs from the Great American Songbook until 10 p.m.

Tickets are $10. Veterans, active military and their spouses are admitted free to the event; however, they need to pick up a free ticket.

Free tickets may be picked up or tickets may be purchased at CJ Express East and West, Marysville; CJ Express, Frankfort; MSC Boutique, Waterville; and Galloway, Wiegers and Brinegary, Marysville and Seneca.

Parking attendants will be available to direct traffic at Venue 36; parking for anyone with special needs will be close to the main entrance.

For more information people may call or text the arts cooperative at 785-859-4260.