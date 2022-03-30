43.1 F
Kansas Athletics to Host Final Four Watch Party at Allen Fieldhouse

By Derek Nester
By Ryan Schreiber - Allen Fieldhouse, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46979120

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics invites fans to watch Kansas’ Final Four matchup against Villanova on Saturday live from Allen Fieldhouse in an exclusive watch party presented by Truity Credit Union.

Doors open at 4 p.m. CT on Saturday, ahead of No. 1 seed Kansas meeting No. 2 seed Villanova in the NCAA Tournament Final Four at 5:09 p.m. CT. Admission to the watch party is free and concessions will be made available on the first and second levels of Allen Fieldhouse.

Parking lots surrounding Allen Fieldhouse will be open for fans and free of charge. Kansas Athletics’ clear bag policy will remain in effect to enter Allen Fieldhouse.

Saturday’s showdown against Villanova will be Kansas’ 16th all-time appearance in the NCAA Final Four and fourth under head coach Bill Self. Kansas claimed its 13th NCAA Midwest Region Tournament title with a 76-50 win over No. 10-seed Miami on Sunday, March 27, in Chicago.

With the Sweet 16 win over Providence, Kansas became the winningest program in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history, and the Jayhawks are currently holding 2,355 all-time wins. Kansas enters the Final Four with NCAA Tournament wins over No. 16 seed Texas Southern (83-56), No. 9 Creighton (79-72), No. 4 Providence (66-61) and No. 10 Miami (76-50).

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Basketball season are on sale now. Click here to purchase or visit the ticket office table inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday located in the Booth Hall of Athletics to get more information.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
