Chiefs Sign Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Sunday that the club has signed free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“We’re fired up to add JuJu to this offense,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s a dynamic athlete and a proven play-maker in this league. He’ll be an added threat to our offense, and I know our guys are excited to have him here. I’d like to thank his agent, Chafie Fields, and his team, as well as my staff for helping get this deal done. JuJu will be a great fit here in Chiefs Kingdom.”

“My hats off to Brett Veach and his staff for working to get JuJu on board with us,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He’s a tremendous competitor, has a lot of passion for the game and a lot of talent to go with it. He’ll be another weapon for our offense. We’re happy to have him here in Kansas City.”

Smith-Schuster (6-1, 215) joins the Chiefs after five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-21). He’s played in 63 games (51 starts) recording 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has 12 career games with 100-plus receiving yards. He started three playoff games with the Steelers.

The Long Beach, California, native originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (62nd overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at USC.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

