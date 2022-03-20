Chiefs Sign Wide Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster

Courtesy of Chiefs.com

The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Sunday that the club has signed free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“We’re fired up to add JuJu to this offense,” General Manager Brett Veach said. “He’s a dynamic athlete and a proven play-maker in this league. He’ll be an added threat to our offense, and I know our guys are excited to have him here. I’d like to thank his agent, Chafie Fields, and his team, as well as my staff for helping get this deal done. JuJu will be a great fit here in Chiefs Kingdom.”

“My hats off to Brett Veach and his staff for working to get JuJu on board with us,” Head Coach Andy Reid said. “He’s a tremendous competitor, has a lot of passion for the game and a lot of talent to go with it. He’ll be another weapon for our offense. We’re happy to have him here in Kansas City.”

Smith-Schuster (6-1, 215) joins the Chiefs after five NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2017-21). He’s played in 63 games (51 starts) recording 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has 12 career games with 100-plus receiving yards. He started three playoff games with the Steelers.

The Long Beach, California, native originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (62nd overall) of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at USC.