Royals Announce Revised 2022 Regular Season Schedule

SURPRISE, Ariz.—In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their revised 2022 regular season schedule.

Opening Day is now scheduled for 3:10 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 7 at Kauffman Stadium in Cleveland’s first game as the rebranded Guardians. This will mark the sixth time in the last eight years that the Royals will open the season at home.

The Royals were originally scheduled to begin the season with three games in Cleveland from March 31-April 3. Those three games will now be tacked onto the end of the regular season, meaning the Royals will end the year with six consecutive games in Cleveland. According to _Elias_, this will mark the second time in franchise history that Kansas City will play at least six consecutive games vs. the same opponent in the same venue, following six games in four days from July 15-18, 1976 vs. the Boston Red Sox at then-Royals Stadium, which included two doubleheaders due to rainouts earlier in the season.

To make up for the three-game series that was originally scheduled for April 4-7 vs. the Chicago White Sox, the Royals will host Chicago in split doubleheaders on Tuesday, May 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 10. The third game will be made up on a mutual off day, Monday, Aug. 22 at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are scheduled for 20 Interleague games in 2022, including four vs. their intrastate rivals. Kansas City will continue its I-70 series vs. St. Louis with two games at Busch Stadium from April 12-13 and two games at Kauffman Stadium from May 3-4. The Royals remaining 16 Interleague games will be played over six series against the National League West.

Kansas City will host Interleague matchups in 2022 vs. Los Angeles (Aug. 12-14), Arizona (Aug. 23-24) and San Diego (Aug. 26-28), all within a stretch of 16 games in August. The series vs. the Padres will mark Eric Hosmer’s first games at Kauffman Stadium since Oct. 1, 2017, which was the last game of his seven-year career with the Royals and included a World Series championship in 2015.

The road Interleague schedule will take the Royals to Colorado (May 13-15), Arizona (May 23-24) and San Francisco (June 13-15). The Royals trips to Coors Field and Chase Field will be their first since 2014, and the visit to Oracle Park will be their first since 2017.

Kansas City’s holiday schedule will see the Royals host Detroit on Easter Sunday (April 17) and Cleveland on Labor Day (Sept. 5). The Royals will travel to Baltimore on Mother’s Day (May 8), to Cleveland on Memorial Day (May 30), to Oakland on Father’s Day (June 19) and to Houston on Independence Day (July 4).

The All-Star break will run from July 18-21 and will include the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game to be played on Tuesday, July 19 at Dodger Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Royals will host an 11-game homestand from Aug. 4-14 vs. Boston, the White Sox and Dodgers, and they’ll host a 10-game homestand from June 3-12 vs. Houston, Toronto and Baltimore. The Royals are scheduled for three three-city trips, including nine games in 10 days from May 6-15 at Baltimore, Texas and Colorado; nine games in 10 days from May 23-June 1 at Arizona, Minnesota and Cleveland; and nine games in 10 days from June 13-22 at San Francisco, Oakland and Anaheim.

The Royals are scheduled to play on a season-high 17 consecutive days preceding the All-Star Break, from July 1-17, and again immediately after the break, from July 22-Aug. 7.