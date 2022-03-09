23.4 F
Kansas Sports

KSHSAA State High School Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Scoreboard – 3/9/2021

By Derek Nester

KSHSAA UPDATED BRACKETS

1A DII BOYS
4 Bucklin 67, 5 Caldwell 45
2 Greeley County 63, 7 Pawnee Heights 34
1 Hanover 84, 8 Central Plains 18
3 Northern Valley 64, 6 Waverly 57 OT

1A DI BOYS
5 Macksville 45, 4 Osborne 41
1 Olpe 51, 8 Troy 21
7 Solomon 45, 2 Norwich 43
3 South Gray 62, 6 Ness City 53

2A GIRLS
4 Berean Academy 46, 5 Valley Heights 43
7 Garden Plain 39, 2 St. Mary’s Colgan 26
6 Smith Center 44, 3 Jackson Heights 37
1 Sterling 73, 8 Mission Valley 52

3A BOYS
6 Thomas More Prep 68, 3 Galena 67 2-OT
2 Hesston 46, 7 Hugoton 34
1 Royal Valley 60, 8 Girard 56
4 Southeast of Saline 62, 5 Osage City 53

4A GIRLS
4 Bishop Miege 74, 5 Andale 35
2 Eudora 50, 7 Clay Center 46 OT
3 Wamego 36, 6 Labette County 34
1 Wellington 33, 8 McPherson 29

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

1A DII GIRLS
1 Golden Plains vs. 8 Bucklin – 2 PM
4 South Haven vs. 5 Central Christian – 4 PM
2 Central Plains vs. 7 St. John’s/Tipton – 6 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94
3 Lebo vs. 6 Hanover – 8 PM ON 95.5 KNDY

1A DI GIRLS
1 Jetmore vs. 8 Clifton-Clyde – 2 PM
4 Osborne vs. 5 Pretty Prairie – 4 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94
2 Centralia vs. 7 Spearville – 6 PM
3 Little River vs. 6 Burlingame – 8 PM

2A BOYS
2 Hillsboro vs. 7 Wichita Independent – 2 PM
3 Lyndon vs. 6 Sterling – 4 PM
1 Valley Falls vs. 8 St. Mary’s Colgan – 6 PM
4 St. Mary’s vs. Trego Community – 8 PM

3A GIRLS
1 Silver Lake vs. 8 Cherryvale – 2 PM
4 Goodland vs. 5 Southeast of Saline – 4 PM
2 Nickerson vs. 7 Frontenac – 6 PM
3 Hugoton vs. 6 Santa Fe Trail – 8 PM

4A BOYS
2 Buhler vs. 7 McPherson – 2 PM
3 Andale vs. 6 Paola – 4 PM
1 Eudora vs. 8 Hayden – 6 PM
4 Abilene vs. 5 Bishop Miege – 8 PM

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

1A DII BOYS
2 Greeley County vs. 3 Northern Valley – 2 PM
1 Hanover vs. 4 Bucklin – 6 PM ON 95.5 KNDY

1A DI BOYS
1 Olpe vs. 5 Macksville – 2 PM
7 Solomon vs. 3 South Gray – 6 PM

2A GIRLS
1 Sterling vs. 4 Berean Academy
7 Garden Plain vs 6 Smith Center – 6 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94

3A BOYS
1 Royal Valley vs. 4 Southeast of Saline – 2 PM
2 Hesston vs 6 Thomas More Prep – 6 PM

4A GIRLS
1 Wellington vs 4 Bishop Miege – 2 PM
2 Eudora vs. 3 Wamego – 8 PM

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

