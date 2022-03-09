KSHSAA State High School Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Scoreboard – 3/9/2021

1A DII BOYS
4 Bucklin 67, 5 Caldwell 45
2 Greeley County 63, 7 Pawnee Heights 34
1 Hanover 84, 8 Central Plains 18
3 Northern Valley 64, 6 Waverly 57 OT
1A DI BOYS
5 Macksville 45, 4 Osborne 41
1 Olpe 51, 8 Troy 21
7 Solomon 45, 2 Norwich 43
3 South Gray 62, 6 Ness City 53
2A GIRLS
4 Berean Academy 46, 5 Valley Heights 43
7 Garden Plain 39, 2 St. Mary’s Colgan 26
6 Smith Center 44, 3 Jackson Heights 37
1 Sterling 73, 8 Mission Valley 52
3A BOYS
6 Thomas More Prep 68, 3 Galena 67 2-OT
2 Hesston 46, 7 Hugoton 34
1 Royal Valley 60, 8 Girard 56
4 Southeast of Saline 62, 5 Osage City 53
4A GIRLS
4 Bishop Miege 74, 5 Andale 35
2 Eudora 50, 7 Clay Center 46 OT
3 Wamego 36, 6 Labette County 34
1 Wellington 33, 8 McPherson 29
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
1A DII GIRLS
1 Golden Plains vs. 8 Bucklin – 2 PM
4 South Haven vs. 5 Central Christian – 4 PM
2 Central Plains vs. 7 St. John’s/Tipton – 6 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94
3 Lebo vs. 6 Hanover – 8 PM ON 95.5 KNDY
1A DI GIRLS
1 Jetmore vs. 8 Clifton-Clyde – 2 PM
4 Osborne vs. 5 Pretty Prairie – 4 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94
2 Centralia vs. 7 Spearville – 6 PM
3 Little River vs. 6 Burlingame – 8 PM
2A BOYS
2 Hillsboro vs. 7 Wichita Independent – 2 PM
3 Lyndon vs. 6 Sterling – 4 PM
1 Valley Falls vs. 8 St. Mary’s Colgan – 6 PM
4 St. Mary’s vs. Trego Community – 8 PM
3A GIRLS
1 Silver Lake vs. 8 Cherryvale – 2 PM
4 Goodland vs. 5 Southeast of Saline – 4 PM
2 Nickerson vs. 7 Frontenac – 6 PM
3 Hugoton vs. 6 Santa Fe Trail – 8 PM
4A BOYS
2 Buhler vs. 7 McPherson – 2 PM
3 Andale vs. 6 Paola – 4 PM
1 Eudora vs. 8 Hayden – 6 PM
4 Abilene vs. 5 Bishop Miege – 8 PM
FRIDAY SCHEDULE
1A DII BOYS
2 Greeley County vs. 3 Northern Valley – 2 PM
1 Hanover vs. 4 Bucklin – 6 PM ON 95.5 KNDY
1A DI BOYS
1 Olpe vs. 5 Macksville – 2 PM
7 Solomon vs. 3 South Gray – 6 PM
2A GIRLS
1 Sterling vs. 4 Berean Academy
7 Garden Plain vs 6 Smith Center – 6 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94
3A BOYS
1 Royal Valley vs. 4 Southeast of Saline – 2 PM
2 Hesston vs 6 Thomas More Prep – 6 PM
4A GIRLS
1 Wellington vs 4 Bishop Miege – 2 PM
2 Eudora vs. 3 Wamego – 8 PM