KSHSAA State High School Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Scoreboard – 3/9/2021

KSHSAA UPDATED BRACKETS

1A DII BOYS

4 Bucklin 67, 5 Caldwell 45

2 Greeley County 63, 7 Pawnee Heights 34

1 Hanover 84, 8 Central Plains 18

3 Northern Valley 64, 6 Waverly 57 OT

1A DI BOYS

5 Macksville 45, 4 Osborne 41

1 Olpe 51, 8 Troy 21

7 Solomon 45, 2 Norwich 43

3 South Gray 62, 6 Ness City 53

2A GIRLS

4 Berean Academy 46, 5 Valley Heights 43

7 Garden Plain 39, 2 St. Mary’s Colgan 26

6 Smith Center 44, 3 Jackson Heights 37

1 Sterling 73, 8 Mission Valley 52

3A BOYS

6 Thomas More Prep 68, 3 Galena 67 2-OT

2 Hesston 46, 7 Hugoton 34

1 Royal Valley 60, 8 Girard 56

4 Southeast of Saline 62, 5 Osage City 53

4A GIRLS

4 Bishop Miege 74, 5 Andale 35

2 Eudora 50, 7 Clay Center 46 OT

3 Wamego 36, 6 Labette County 34

1 Wellington 33, 8 McPherson 29

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

1A DII GIRLS

1 Golden Plains vs. 8 Bucklin – 2 PM

4 South Haven vs. 5 Central Christian – 4 PM

2 Central Plains vs. 7 St. John’s/Tipton – 6 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94

3 Lebo vs. 6 Hanover – 8 PM ON 95.5 KNDY

1A DI GIRLS

1 Jetmore vs. 8 Clifton-Clyde – 2 PM

4 Osborne vs. 5 Pretty Prairie – 4 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94

2 Centralia vs. 7 Spearville – 6 PM

3 Little River vs. 6 Burlingame – 8 PM

2A BOYS

2 Hillsboro vs. 7 Wichita Independent – 2 PM

3 Lyndon vs. 6 Sterling – 4 PM

1 Valley Falls vs. 8 St. Mary’s Colgan – 6 PM

4 St. Mary’s vs. Trego Community – 8 PM

3A GIRLS

1 Silver Lake vs. 8 Cherryvale – 2 PM

4 Goodland vs. 5 Southeast of Saline – 4 PM

2 Nickerson vs. 7 Frontenac – 6 PM

3 Hugoton vs. 6 Santa Fe Trail – 8 PM

4A BOYS

2 Buhler vs. 7 McPherson – 2 PM

3 Andale vs. 6 Paola – 4 PM

1 Eudora vs. 8 Hayden – 6 PM

4 Abilene vs. 5 Bishop Miege – 8 PM

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

1A DII BOYS

2 Greeley County vs. 3 Northern Valley – 2 PM

1 Hanover vs. 4 Bucklin – 6 PM ON 95.5 KNDY

1A DI BOYS

1 Olpe vs. 5 Macksville – 2 PM

7 Solomon vs. 3 South Gray – 6 PM

2A GIRLS

1 Sterling vs. 4 Berean Academy

7 Garden Plain vs 6 Smith Center – 6 PM ON KD COUNTRY 94

3A BOYS

1 Royal Valley vs. 4 Southeast of Saline – 2 PM

2 Hesston vs 6 Thomas More Prep – 6 PM

4A GIRLS

1 Wellington vs 4 Bishop Miege – 2 PM

2 Eudora vs. 3 Wamego – 8 PM