K-State Falls to Oklahoma State in OT, 82-79

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

STILLWATER, Okla. – Sophomore Avery Anderson III’s 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds proved to be the difference in overtime, as Oklahoma State returned serve after losing a similar game to Kansas State earlier this month with an 82-79 win over the Wildcats on Saturday afternoon before a crowd of 8,976 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

In K-State’s 71-68 win on February 2, sophomore Nijel Pack hit a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds in regulation.

Anderson (20 points) and teammate Bryce Thompson (23 points) combined for 43 of the Cowboys’ 82 points, as the duo connected on 16-of-32 field goals, including 6-of-14 from 3-point range. For the game, OSU (13-13, 6-8 Big 12) hit on 51.9 percent (28-of-54) from the field, including 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from 3-point range.

The game was yet another heartbreaker for K-State (14-12, 6-8 Big 12), which played in its 10th game this season decided 5 points or less. Five of the Wildcats’ 8 Big 12 losses have come by one possession. They have now led or been tied in the second half in 6 of those 8 conference losses.

K-State got what usually is a winning recipe, as four players scored in double figures led by 16 points each from junior Markquis Nowell and Pack. Fifth-year senior Mark Smith collected his Big 12-leading eighth double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and fellow fifth-year senior Mike McGuirl added 14 points. Junior Kaosi Ezeagu came off the bench to score 9 points and grab 4 rebounds.

The Wildcats lost for just the second time in 8 games when at least four players score in double figures, while they lost for the first time (5-1) when McGuirl registers double figures.

Despite a number of positives on offense, including tying a season-high with 13 made 3-point field goals and just 9 total turnovers, K-State made just 31.6 percent (12-of-38) of its field goals inside the 3-point arc. For the game, the Wildcats connected on just 35.7 percent (25-of-70) from field, including 40.6 percent (13-of-32) from long range.

In addition to the big days from Anderson and Thompson, OSU also got a big boost from its bench with 25 points, including 11 from Kalib Boone and 9 points from Woody Newton, while Bryce Williams had a game-high 8 assists.

With his 3 made 3-point field goals on the day, Pack tied the K-State sophomore record for 3-pointers made (78), which was first set by Askia Jones in 1991-92. He has now hit a 3-pointer in 29 consecutive games dating back to last season, which extends his own school record that he broke against Baylor on February 9.

KEY STRETCH(ES)

Oklahoma State broke open a back and forth affair early, using a 10-3 run to force a timeout by head coach Bruce Weber with K-State trailing 23-16 at the 7:17 mark. The Wildcats responded out of the timeout with an impressive run of their own at 12-3 to take their first lead at 28-26, which was capped by a 3-pointer by senior Mike McGuirl , that forced a timeout by head coach Mike Boynton, Jr., with 3:48 before halftime.

In a game of runs, OSU responded to the K-State run with a 9-2 spurt of its own to take a 35-30 with 1:28 remaining in the first half. The Wildcats were able to finish the half on a strong note with a jumper by junior Markquis Nowell and a 3-pointer by sophomore Nijel Pack to close to within 37-35 at the half.

The Cowboys separated themselves in a close affair midway through the second half with a 6-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by sophomore Bryce Thompson for a 55-48 lead with just under 9 minutes to play. The Wildcats closed to within 56-55 on a 3-pointer by McGuirl with just under 7 remaining.

Another 3-pointer by Thompson provided yet another lift, as OSU led 65-59 with 3:16 to play after a jumper by senior Avery Anderson III. K-State continued to fight, scoring 7 of the last 8 points to force overtime. Nowell had a big 3-pointer at the 2:05 mark before junior Kaosi Ezeagu tied it up at 66 with a dunk with 1:05 remaining.

The Wildcats had several opportunities at the end of regulation, but Pack’s jumper was blocked as time expired.

The teams traded runs to start overtime before McGuirl gave K-State a 74-73 lead on his second 3-pointer with 2:55 to play. However, Thompson responded with yet another triple for a 76-74 advantage. After Nowell tied the game at 76-all with a pair of free throws, Thompson hit another big 3-pointer for a 79-76 lead. Pack was fouled on a 3-pointer and connected on all 3 free throws to tie the game at 79-all with 12 seconds to play.

After Anderson hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 3.9 seconds, the Wildcats had one more chance, but Nowell’s game-tying 3-pointer missed off the rim at the buzzer.

PLAYER(S) OF THE GAME

Junior Markquis Nowell tied for the team-high in scoring with 16 points on 4-of-13 field goals, including 3-of-9 from 3-point range, and a 5-of-6 effort from the free throw line to go with a team-high 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in 35 minutes. It marked his 17th double-digit scoring game of the season.

Sophomore Nijel Pack also tied for the team-high in scoring with 16 points on 4-of-16 field goals, including 3-of-10 from 3-point range, and a 5-of-6 effort from the free throw line to go with a career-high 8 rebounds and 3 steals in a career-best 42 minutes. He has now scored in double figures in 17 consecutive games.

Fifth-year senior Mark Smith collected his Big 12-leading eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds to go with 4 assists and 2 steals in 39 minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME

51.9/40.9 – Oklahoma State connected on 51.9 percent (28-of-54) from the field, including 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from 3-point range, in the victory compared to just 35.7 percent shooting from the field (25-of-70) from K-State, including 40.6 percent (13-of-32) from 3-point range.

IN THEIR WORDS

K-State Head Coach Bruce Weber

On the game…

“They (Oklahoma State) have a lot of talent. Obviously, I’ve told (head coach) Mike (Boynton) he’s done a good job of keeping them engaged. They had many guys step up and have a lot of career highs from Bryce Thompson, Avery (Anderson) hits the big shot at the end. (Woody) Newton comes in makes shots, Bryce Williams with eight assists, (Rondel) Walker with seven rebounds, all career highs for them or season highs. You look at their stats, they shot 51 percent and 40 from three and you wonder how the heck we’re in the game? I think it shows a lot about our guys and how much it means to them, their perseverance, their passion. Mike McGuirl did a good job. They made it tough on Nijel (Pack). When we needed plays, Mike McGuirl stepped up, Kaosi (Ezeagu) stepped up. Mark (Smith) had some really good moments for us. And we’re down seven with two something left and have the ball to win the game. Obviously, you’re gonna go to Nijel. You wish you would have had a little better look at the end, but we didn’t. Credit to that unbelievable play by Nijel, following three free throws, in overtime. We go small, we’re going to switch everything. We didn’t do a good job and he jumps up and makes a big shot. It’s sad and disappointing, but I’m proud of our guys and they care, and they play with great passion and if we continue doing that, we’ll find ways to win some more games.”

BEYOND THE BOXSCORE

K-State dropped just its second game in the month of the February, including the first on the road, to fall to 14-12 overall and 6-8 in Big 12 play.

K-State still leads the all-time series with Oklahoma State, 83-58… The Cowboys are 23-17 in the Big 12 era, including 23-14 in the regular season… This was the first overtime game in the series since a 58-55 win by OSU at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Feb. 13, 2016.

K-State fell to 71-47 all-time in overtime games, including 43-28 in Big 12 play and 5-6 under head coach Bruce Weber … The Wildcats saw their 3-game winning streak in overtime games end in the loss… The team is now 4-3 all-time in overtime games vs. Oklahoma State.

K-State fell to 1-9 this season when allowing an opponent to score 70 or more points… The 82 points were the most by an opponent this season, as K-State to fell to 1-9 this season when allowing an opponent to score 70 or more points… In contrast the team is 13-3 when holding its opponent below 70 points.

K-State is now 4-8 on the season when trailing at the half.

K-State’s 13 made 3-point field goals tied a season-high, also in a loss at West Virginia on Jan. 8… It marked the ninth time that the Wildcats have made double-digit 3-pointers.

K-State lost for just the second time (10-2) this season when winning the rebounding battle (38-37)… The 16 offensive rebounds tied a season high.

K-State had just 9 turnovers vs. Oklahoma State, including just 4 in the second half… It marked the 10th time this season that the Wildcats have had 10 turnovers or less in a game.

K-State is now 6-2 this season when at least 4 players score in double figures.

K-State lost for the first time this season when senior Mike McGuirl scored in double figures.

Fifth-year senior Mark Smith collected his Big 12-leading eighth double-double (ninth in his career) with 15 points on 5-of-13 field goals and 3-of-4 free throws to go with a game-tying 10 rebounds with 4 assists and 2 steals in 39 minutes… He has now led the team in rebounding in 18 of 25 games this season… He has now scored in double figures in 58 career games, including 18 this season.

WHAT’S NEXT

K-State concludes its brief 2-game road trip with a visit to Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night for a matchup with No. 6/6 Kansas (21-4, 10-2 Big 12) in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at 8 p.m., CT on ESPN2. The Jayhawks won the first meeting, 78-75, on January 22 at Bramlage Coliseum.

How to follow the ‘Cats: For complete information on K-State men’s basketball, visit www.kstatesports.com and follow the team’s social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.