KDHE Amends Travel Related Quarantine List

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has amended its travel quarantine list to add the countries of Denmark, Georgia, Iceland, Latvia, Netherlands, Reunion and Slovenia. The countries on the travel quarantine list will expire on March 3, 2022. KDHE will not release a travel quarantine list after March 3, individuals should now refer to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention travel advisory page.

An unvaccinated individual who has not had COVID-19 within the last 90 days or those that have not received all the recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots, should quarantine if they meet the following criteria: Traveled on or after Feb. 4 to Faroe Islands.

Traveled on or after Feb. 17 to Denmark, Georgia, Iceland, Latvia, Netherlands, Reunion and Slovenia.

Attendance at any out-of-state or in-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The length of a travel-related at home quarantine is 5 days after your last exposure with an additional requirement to wear a well-fitting mask indoors and outdoors when around others for an additional 5 days. If you cannot mask, at-home quarantine is recommended for 10 days. Quarantine would start the day after you return to Kansas or from the mass gathering. If yo­­u do not develop symptoms of COVID-19 during your quarantine period, then you are released from quarantine. Regularly check this list to stay up to date on travel-related guidance. Please refer to the KDHE Isolation and Quarantine FAQ for additional information.

For those traveling internationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is requiring testing within three days of flights into the U.S. For further information on this and other requirements, visit their website.

For those who meet the following criteria do NOT need to quarantine:

You are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines. This means that you are ages 5 or older and have received all recommended vaccine doses, including boosters and additional primary shots for some immunocompromised people when eligible.

You had confirmed COVID-19 within the last 90 days (meaning you tested positive using a viral test).

Persons who do not meet the above criteria should continue to follow current quarantine guidance for travel or mass gatherings.

The travel quarantine list is determined using a formula to evaluate new cases over a two-week period, then adjusted for population size to provide a case rate per 100,000 population. This provides a number that can then be compared to the rate in Kansas. Locations with significantly higher rates — approximately 3x higher — are added to the list.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.