37.9 F
Salina
Saturday, January 29, 2022
HomeCollege Sports
College Sports

No. 5 Kansas Falls to No. 12 Kentucky in the Big 12/SEC Challenge

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a meeting between the two most winningest college basketball programs in history, the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks fell to the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats, 80-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge inside Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The loss drops the Jayhawks to 17-3 (6-1 Big 12) on the season, while Kentucky improves to 17-4 (6-2 SEC). The Jayhawks fall to 5-4 in the Big 12/SEC challenge, including 2-2 against Kentucky, since the creation of the Big 12/SEC Challenge in 2013-14.

Kentucky was led by 27 points from junior forward Keion Brooks Jr., who shot 9-of-16 from the floor while grabbing eight rebounds. The Wildcats shot 50.8 percent (31-of-61) from the field in the game and won the rebounding battle, 41-29, which resulted in 17 Wildcat second chance points.

Kansas scoring in double figures for the 20th time this season, Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji scored 13 points paired with 13 points from junior guard Christian Braun. The Jayhawks shot 40.7 percent (24-of-59) from the field in the game.

Kentucky took the early advantage behind an 8-0 run to lead the Jayhawks 10-5, which helped propel the Wildcats to a strong first half shooting at 61.8 percent (21-of-34). Kentucky’s hot shooting and tempo gave them a 20-point lead at the end of the half, leading 51-31.

In the second half, Kansas trimmed into the Kentucky lead on a 7-0 run over 2:24 to bring the score to 62-48 with 13:09 to go in the half. The Jayhawk momentum wasn’t enough, as Kentucky was able to extend its lead back to 21 points with 5:59 remaining.

Kentucky ultimately finished down the stretch to defeat the Jayhawks, 80-62. The Jayhawks finished off the month of January with a 7-2 record.

The Jayhawks will return to Big 12 Conference play on Tuesday, February 2, as they travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

Previous article[NCKS] Wrestling Results-1/28 & 1/29
Next articleK-State Drops 67-56 Decision at Ole Miss
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.