Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 1/18/2022

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session Barbara Kickhaefer, chairman, Fritz Blaske, member, Keith Bramhall, member arrived at the meeting at 8:55 a.m. and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Kickhaefer called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the agenda as amended. Motion passed 2-0.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve the minutes as presented for the 01/10/22 meeting. Unanimous.

Commissioner Kickhaefer spoke with Ellen Barber regarding the County’s membership in North Central Regional Planning Commission and feels that even if the County does not utilize the services often, it is beneficial to continue to retain the membership.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to pay the 2022 dues to North Central Regional Planning Commission in the amount of $3,500.00. Motion passed 2-0.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Motion passed 2-0.

F & A Construction, Frankfort, KS

For Frankfort Nutrition site insulate & drywall

$3,568.00-County General (Courthouse) Fund-P.O. #6533

Elizabeth M. Olson, Hiawatha, KS

For Contract Services (Dec 10 – Jan 6)

$2,300.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6560

Dave’s Body Shop

For Tires

$3,240.00-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6567

Huber & Associates, Jefferson City, MO

For Enterpol Lic & O.S. Maintenance

$12,271.00-County General (Sheriff)-P.O. #6568

Godfrey’s, Junction City, KS

For Uniforms

$1,486.75-County General (Sheriff)-P.O. #6569

KWORCC, Topeka, KS

2022 Work Comp Premium

$58,362.00-Employee Benefits Fund-P.O. #6606

KCAMP, Topeka, KS

For 2022 Premium

$126,071.00-Employee Benefits Fund-P.O. #6607

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following Home Sewer bill out of the appropriate funds. Motion passes 2-0.

Kansas State Treasurer – Home Sewer General Obligation Bond pymt $9,894.02

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase order. Unanimous.

Hoyt’s Truck Center, Topeka, KS

For labor & parts Mack truck

$7,124.89-Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109301

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. Mr. Craig reported that the bank stabilization project on the bridge in Waterville Township in joint effort with Washington County has the approval to begin and the work orders are on file.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. She presented the quarterly investment report for review. She also reported that she retained $7,195.25 from the commercial fee renewals.

County Counselors Jason Brinegar and Aaron Westbrook met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to go into executive session pursuant to KSA 75-4319(b)(2) with the Board and County Counselors present to discuss matters of attorney-client privileged discussions concerning contract negotiations to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 9:40 a.m.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the Procurement Procedures Policy as presented. Unanimous. A copy of this policy will be distributed to all departments.

Emergency Management Assistant Leslie Jeter met with the Board to discuss the final ruling on the ARPA funds. Premium pay for employees working through the pandemic is still recommended, water and sewer improvements and in addition, the County will be allowed to spend the money on County projects that they would normally spend money on, however, the money cannot be spent if it will cause the County to go into debt.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to go into executive session pursuant to KSA 75-4319(b)(1) with the Board, County Counselors and Leslie Jeter present to discuss matters of non-elected personnel – job duties, description and salary to return to open session in the Board meeting room at 10:10 a.m. Unanimous.

No action taken as a result of this executive session.

County Sanitarian Marlene Stamm met with the Board to present the quarterly report.

Jerry Zayas, mayor of Blue Rapids and Tanner Whiting, Director of Public Works for Blue Rapids met with the Board. During the recent wind storm one of their school crosswalk flashing signs was destroyed. The City is planning to replace both of the signs with solar signs and working with KDOT on proper placement. They have a street/sign budget of $70,000 and have projects in the works of $68,000, therefore, asking the County if there are any funds available to help pay for the new signs which will cost approximately $6,600. No action was taken.

Sheriff Tim Ackerman met with the Board to ask for a salary increase for Undersheriff Mike Vermetten from annual fee of $53,684.80 to annual fee of $55,684.80.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve salary increase for Undersheriff Mike Vermetten from $53,684.80 annually to $55,684.80 annually effective February 1, 2022. Unanimous.

Register of Deed Martha Roesch met with the Board to get approval to hire retired Register of Deeds Linda Fincham as her part time employee with no benefits.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve Linda Fincham as part time clerical help in the Register of Deeds office at the rate of $18.11/hour. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to not approve the Neighborhood Revitalization application submitted by Julie Huninghake Trust for the construction of a new home located at 2250 26th Rd, Vermillion, KS due to not meeting the application criteria. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to approve abatements with a value of 15,660 and a tax amount of $1,717.76. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 11:28 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 beginning at 8:30 a.m.