KBI & Rush County Sheriff’s Office Conducting Death Investigation in Rush County

RUSH COUNTY– The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and Rush County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into the death of a male from LaCrosse, Kan. Preliminary indications are the death is a result of homicide.

Leslie Randa, 61, was discovered in his home, located at 205 E 5th St in LaCrosse, Kan. Randa was found by a family member who then contacted 911 at 1:39 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office contacted the KBI for assistance with this investigation at approximately 2:10 p.m. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response team responded.

Randa’s vehicle is missing. Randa owns a black 2006 GMC Envoy with Kan. plate 463HAE. The front grill guard is chrome in color. Law Enforcement is requesting the public’s assistance. If you have any information about this crime or the location of the vehicle, please contact the Rush County Sheriff’s office at 785-222-2578 or the KBI at 1-800-KSCRIME.

An autopsy will be performed Saturday, Jan 22.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.