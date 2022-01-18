36.6 F
Late Run Lifts K-State Over Texas, 66-65

By Derek Nester

Courtesy of K-State Athletics

AUSTIN, Texas – Kansas State closed on a 6-0 run and held Texas to earn a 66-65 road win over Texas on Tuesday night in Austin. The Cats won their second straight to improve to 10-7 (2-4 Big 12). Texas dropped to 13-5 (3-3 Big 12).

Texas led 65-60 following a layup by Timmy Allen. It was all K-State from there, as the Cats held Texas without a point for the final 3:32. Nijel Pack hit a jumper. Markquis Nowell knocked down a pair of free throws, and Pack’s layup with 1:13 remaining proved to be the game-winner. The Cats forced a pair of Texas misses in the closing minute to secure the road win.

Mark Smith led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds. Smith went 9-for-14 from the field. Pack added 16 on 7-for-15 shooting, while Mike McGuirl delivered 13 points off the K-State bench. The Cats were 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) from the field overall and 5-for-8 (62.5 percent) from long range in the second half.

K-State had a 28-16 advantage in paint points, a 17-6 advantage in bench points, and a 13-7 advantage in second chance points.

Texas did most of its damage at the foul line, as the Longhorns were 21-for-26 at the charity stripe. Marcus Carr had a game-high 25 points for Texas. Carr had 19 of those in the second half. Allen was the only other Texas player in double figures with 15.

