Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Damaging Winds Possible Wednesday

By Derek Nester

Strong winds are forecast to develop Wednesday with gusts between 50 and 70 mph! A high wind watch is posted from 9 am to 9 pm Wednesday. Take action now to prepare for the winds by securing outdoor objects, repairing loose siding and shingles, and taking steps should a power outage occur.

HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING

  • WHAT – Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.
  • WHERE – North central, northeast, east central and central Kansas.
  • WHEN – From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.
  • IMPACTS – Damaging winds could blow down trees and powerlines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.

