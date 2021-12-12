Investigation Ongoing into Shooting at Tate’s Bar in Manhattan

RIley County Police officers heard and responded to the reports of gun shots inside Tate’s Bar in the Aggieville Business District shortly before 1:30 a.m. on December 12, 2021.

Officers arrived on scene immediately after the shots were fired and found a 24-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and a second 24-year-old male suffering from a minor head injury (concussion). Both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries. The victim suffering from the gunshot wound was later life flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We are asking anyone with information, pictures or videos from the incident to please contact Detective Janelle Compagnone at (785) 537-2112 ext. 2301 or jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.