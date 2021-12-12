34.3 F
Salina
Monday, December 13, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Investigation Ongoing into Shooting at Tate’s Bar in Manhattan

By Derek Nester

RIley County Police officers heard and responded to the reports of gun shots inside Tate’s Bar in the Aggieville Business District shortly before 1:30 a.m. on December 12, 2021.

Officers arrived on scene immediately after the shots were fired and found a 24-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and a second 24-year-old male suffering from a minor head injury (concussion). Both victims were transported to Via Christi for treatment of their injuries. The victim suffering from the gunshot wound was later life flighted to Stormont Vail for further treatment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. We are asking anyone with information, pictures or videos from the incident to please contact Detective Janelle Compagnone at (785) 537-2112 ext. 2301 or jcompagnone@rileycountypolice.org.

Previous articleHot K-State Shooting Leads To 82-64 Win Over Green Bay
Next articleChiefs Put Together Complete Team Effort in Dominant Victory Over Raiders
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.