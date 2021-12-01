65.1 F
Reverse Advent to Block Out Hunger

By Derek Nester

BELOIT. December 1. Trying to think of the perfect gift this year – give the gift of security. Help Block Out Hunger with H&R Block. Instead of a traditional Advent Calendar with little treats to be opened each day in December until Christmas, place a food item into a box each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

Drop off completed boxes at local H&R Block offices in Salina, Concordia and Beloit or the local Emergency Food Aid Bank. For every completed box of food donated by December 23rd, the local H&R Block franchise will donate $5 to the community’s food pantry.
According to Robert Davis, co-owner of the H&R Block franchises in Salina, Concordia and Beloit, “This year, we are expanding our collections and donations to all three local communities where our franchises are. Last year, we collected over a 1000 pounds of food and donated $1000 as part of the Block Out Hunger campaign. Our goal is for food donations to trigger a $1000 cash gift in each community or $3000.”

“Use our QR code to go to the Block Out Hunger Facebook page to find the list of food requests at each community’s Food Bank,” said Venette Davis, co-owner of the local H&R Block franchises. “We encourage families to share the link on their Facebook page, Instagram or Twitter accounts and post pictures of their boxes.”

According to Janice Byran, Executive Director of the Mitchell County Food Pantry, “One in five children go hungry. We appreciate H&R Block continuing to support us financially and through encouraging food donations.”

Help Block Out Hunger with the Reverse Advent Food Drive in Beloit, Concordia and Salina. For more information or drop off hours, contact H&R Block Beloit or the Mitchell County Food Pantry.

Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

