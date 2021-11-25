Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 11/22/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson, County Clerk present. Chris Pannbacker with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

County Attorney Meghan Voracek met with the Board to report that the diversion account is missing $100. All of the receipts add up to the correct amount but the account is short $100. Their office will continue to search for the dollars missing. Per statute, there are certain things that are required to be paid out of the diversion money, there is enough money in the account to satisfy that.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the minutes of 11/15/2021 with the correction of purchase order to Wilson Combat in the amount of $2,724.01 and agenda for today’s meeting as presented. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board. The bridge in section 24 on 18th Terrace E. of Winifred will be open today. Commissioner Blaske has a patron concerned about a closed road in Cottage Hill township. She would like to trim the trees that are impeding on her fence and the adjacent landowner does not want this done. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will check the road records and go look at the location.

Commissioner Kickhaefer was driving the roads and found a locked gate on stateline road in Oketo Township that leads back to the bridge that landowners have asked the County to replace. Public Works Administrator Mike Craig will check with the township as this is probably not supposed to be gated as it is still an open road.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar received documentation from Martin Pringle Attorneys at Law representing Brett Parker regarding the cattle guard placement in Waterville Township on Unicorn Road in which a request will be made for the Board of County Commissioners to hear this issue. A time has been set on the calendar for Monday, November 29 at 10:30 a.m. to hear this issue.

Commissioner Bramhall was approached by a landowner in Lincoln Township who has offered to cost/share for the removal of a low water crossing on an impassable road between Lincoln and Noble townships.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker met with the Board. Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step raise for Hannah Largen from Clerk 1 Step 1 at $17.17/hr to Clerk 1 Step II at $17.51/hr. effective 12/1/2021. Unanimous.

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker asked the Board to consider closing the courthouse to the public for the entire day of December 31st to allow for enough time to balance out the year. Since the County is converting to a new software system over the next several months, it is imperative that the year end closing get done in a timely manner. Our current software provider only has support available until 5:00 p.m. and if closing at noon, sometimes this does not give adequate time to end the year properly. The Treasurer’s office will not receipt in any money on the 31st, therefore, the last day to transact business for the County would be 12/30/21. The Board will check with other offices and make a decision in the near future.

Commissioner Blaske received a call from a patron who received notice that their property is included on the tax sale lawsuit and asked County Treasurer if a partial payment can be made. County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker said that would be a question for County Counselor Jason Brinegar but likely no partial payments will be accepted at this point. The first notifications regarding these properties were sent out a year ago and at that time partial payments would have been accepted but unsure if it is now. County Counselors Andy Lohmann and Aaron Westbrook were present and will check into this.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Network Computer Solutions, Manhattan, KS

For CIC networking

$1,650.00-Computer & Maintenance Fund-P.O. #6530

Mitchell Plumbing, Frankfort, KS

For replacement of waterlines Frankfort Nutrition Site

$1,429.00-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. #6531

Clerk of the District Court, Marysville, KS

For Diversion payments

$1,342.00-Diversion Fund-P.O. #6539

Quadient Finance, Carol Stream, IL

For postage

$3,500.00-Courthouse General Fund-P.O. 6529

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve vouchers as presented and issue manual warrants. Unanimous.

Ellen Barber with Marshall County Partnership for Growth met with the Board to discuss the recent award of the cost/share grant for 11th Terrace Access Road Extension in the amount of $408,262.00. In the next 6 to 8 months we should be receiving an agreement between Marshall County and KDOT, once this agreement is signed by all parties, the project may move forward. Marshall County will be financially responsible for 40% local cash match, preliminary engineering and design, Right of Way, Utilities, non-participating items and all costs that exceed the maximum state award.

Marshall County Partnership for Growth is sponsoring a Makers & Shakers vendor location in downtown Marysville for vendors to show and sell their wares. This will be located at 812 Broadway from November 27th through December 11th.

Mrs. Barber would also like the Board to continue to consider using part of the ARPA money to develop housing throughout the County.

Commissioner Bramhall would like to consider using some of these funds for “premium pay” for the employees of Marshall County who worked through and endured the COVID-19 pandemic last year by remaining open and continuing to serve the patrons of Marshall County. Deputy County Clerk/Personnel Sammi Jackson will calculate hours worked and give an example of premium pay based on $2/hr, $4/hr and $5/hr for all employees who worked March 2020 through March 2021.

The Board briefly discussed the possibility of closing the doors to the public on the 31st of December. This would be a work day for employees. Historically, the courthouse closes to the public at noon on the 31st and once the balancing is completed, employees are allowed to leave and use vacation time for any remaining hours. This process would still apply if the courthouse were to be closed to the public all day on the 31st of December.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 10:57 a.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.