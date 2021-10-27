KBI Conducting A Death Investigation In Hoisington

BARTON COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Hoisington Police Department are investigating a shooting death that occurred early Wednesday morning in Hoisington.

The Hoisington Police Department requested KBI assistance on Wednesday, Oct. 27, just after 4 a.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

On Wednesday morning at around 3:10 a.m., the Hoisington Police Department received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 405 E. 2nd St. in Hoisington. When officers arrived they located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later identified as Chase Anderson, 22, of Hoisington. EMS arrived and attempted life-saving measures. A short time later Anderson was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information revealed that Anderson was shot in the chest with a handgun. His acquaintance, 32-year-old Adam Sullivan, of Hoisington, was also in the residence at the time of the shooting.

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sullivan was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Barton County Jail.

At this time charges have not been filed related to Anderson’s death. An autopsy will be performed.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.