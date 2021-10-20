KDOR Announces Expansion of Online Renewal System to Include Licensed Commercial Drivers

TOPEKA – Kansas Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holders now have the option to renew their licenses in a quick and convenient way. These Kansas licensees can renew their credential by downloading the iKan app from the Apple App or Google Play store, or visiting ikan.ks.gov.

To renew a CDL using iKan, the Kansas Department of Revenue’s official renewal app, customers must submit proof of a valid Department of Transportation medical card, Truckers Against Trafficking certificate of completion, and must not have a hazardous materials endorsement. By statute, other restrictions apply.

“We are excited to add CDL renewals to iKan,” Division of Vehicles Director David Harper said. “This is just one way the Division continues its commitment to improve and expand its customer service options.”

“The addition of CDL renewals to the iKan app will not only be beneficial to CDL holders, but also businesses who employ drivers holding those credentials,” Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart said. “The system helps Kansas CDL holders renew their license from anywhere without the need to visit an office which will reduce time away from work.”

Kansans with CDLs can renew their licenses up to a year in advance of the expiration of the license.