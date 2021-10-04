Nebraska DHHS Division of Children & Family Services Encourages Eligible Nebraskans to Sign Up for SNAP Next Step

Lincoln – The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Division of Children and Family Services (CFS) is committed to making sure Nebraskans receive the workforce training they need to secure meaningful employment. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Next Step Employment and Training (E&T) is a program designed to assist motivated individuals in improving their skills and helping them achieve the ultimate goal of self-sufficient employment based on each individual’s needs.

SNAP Next Step E&T is available to SNAP recipients not receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) who want to seek better employment to improve their livelihood. SNAP Next Step E&T is a program offered through a partnership with the Nebraska Department of Labor (DOL). DHHS and DOL staff work one-on-one with participants to provide services such as: job search assistance; preparing for an interview; updating a resume; on-the-job training; and tuition assistance for short-term programs, along with other benefits.

“Since the SNAP Next Step E&T Program began in 2016, it has helped 196 Nebraskans reach their employment goals.” Says CFS Director Stephanie Beasley. “Nebraskans that participate in SNAP Next Step E&T increase their annual income by $15,369 on average, a substantial amount for working families. I encourage any Nebraskan that currently receives SNAP benefits to consider signing up for the SNAP Next Step E&T program.”

The SNAP Next Step E&T Program partners with organizations such as Metropolitan Community College and the Urban League of Nebraska to provide services and specialized training. SNAP Next Step E&T is available in many counties and Nebraskans that are interested in enrolling should visit DHHS’s website at https://dhhs.ne.gov/pages/ SNAP-Next-Step.aspx to learn more information about the program and how to sign up.