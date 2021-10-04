57.7 F
Cloud Co. Comm. College Music Department Presenting Fall Concert

By Derek Nester

Cloud County Community College’s Music Department will present its Fall Music Concert on Monday, October 11. The concert, which is free, will be at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Concordia campus.

The concert will feature the North Central Kansas Community Band, the Cloud 9 Jazz Choir, and the Community Chorale. The concert will also feature the premiere of Cloud’s newest music ensemble – Cloudburst, which is a chamber string ensemble featuring violin, viola, cello, double bass, and piano.

The NCK Community Band is a non-auditioned community ensemble that performs primarily traditional wind and concert band selections. The band will perform selections including “Ghost Ship,” arranged by Michael Story, “Hogan’s Heroes March,” arranged by Jonnie Vinson, and “The Trident,” by Peter Sciaino.

Cloudburst, which is made up of both Cloud County students and community members, will perform “Coffee Cup Calypso,” by David Burndrett, “Scarborough Fair Fantasy,” arranged by Ognyan Petrov, and “Vivaldi Rocks!” by David Burndrett.

The Community Chorale is a non-auditioned, community vocal ensemble that is open to singers from both the college and area communities. The Chorale will perform several selections, including “Something in the Dark,” by Janet Gardner, “Soldier,” a traditional folk song arranged by Roger Emerson, and “Little Innocent Lamb,” a traditional spiritual piece arranged by Marshall Bartholomew.

All groups are under the direction of Christopher Langsford, instructor in music at Cloud County. He can be reached at chris.langsford@cloud.edu with questions about the event.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

