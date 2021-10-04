Cloud Co. Comm. College Music Department Presenting Fall Concert

Cloud County Community College’s Music Department will present its Fall Music Concert on Monday, October 11. The concert, which is free, will be at 7 p.m. in Cook Theatre on the Concordia campus.

The concert will feature the North Central Kansas Community Band, the Cloud 9 Jazz Choir, and the Community Chorale. The concert will also feature the premiere of Cloud’s newest music ensemble – Cloudburst, which is a chamber string ensemble featuring violin, viola, cello, double bass, and piano.

The NCK Community Band is a non-auditioned community ensemble that performs primarily traditional wind and concert band selections. The band will perform selections including “Ghost Ship,” arranged by Michael Story, “Hogan’s Heroes March,” arranged by Jonnie Vinson, and “The Trident,” by Peter Sciaino.

Cloudburst, which is made up of both Cloud County students and community members, will perform “Coffee Cup Calypso,” by David Burndrett, “Scarborough Fair Fantasy,” arranged by Ognyan Petrov, and “Vivaldi Rocks!” by David Burndrett.

The Community Chorale is a non-auditioned, community vocal ensemble that is open to singers from both the college and area communities. The Chorale will perform several selections, including “Something in the Dark,” by Janet Gardner, “Soldier,” a traditional folk song arranged by Roger Emerson, and “Little Innocent Lamb,” a traditional spiritual piece arranged by Marshall Bartholomew.

All groups are under the direction of Christopher Langsford, instructor in music at Cloud County. He can be reached at chris.langsford@cloud.edu with questions about the event.