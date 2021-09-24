59.7 F
Salina
Friday, September 24, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Adopts CDC’s Pfizer Booster Shot Recommendation

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced Kansas will adopt the CDC’s Booster Recommendations and has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to all eligible Kansans today.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and it is our best tool to beat this virus,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today’s announcement from the CDC will provide additional protection to the most vulnerable Kansans and our frontline healthcare workers. But our work to defeat this pandemic is not done. The best way for us to get out of this pandemic is to work together to ensure our friends, neighbors, and communities are all vaccinated against COVID-19.”

After thorough review, the CDC now recommends the Pfizer booster shot for the following Kansans whom have completed their primary Pfizer series:

  • People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition, should receive a Pfizer booster shot
  • Residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer booster shot
  • People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a Pfizer booster shot
  • People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer booster shot
  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The vaccine booster dose only applies to individuals who completed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series at least 6 months ago. Eligibility for a booster dose based on an underlying medical condition will only require self-attestation – a prescription or assessment from a health care provider is not required.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the most direct path to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccine clinic visit Vaccines.gov.

Previous articleWashington Chamber of Commerce to Host Netherlands Journalist Laila Frank
Next articleListen Live: Lakeside at Thunder Ridge @ 7 PM – Click To Stream
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.