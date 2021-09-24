Kansas Adopts CDC’s Pfizer Booster Shot Recommendation

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced Kansas will adopt the CDC’s Booster Recommendations and has authorized all COVID-19 vaccine providers to begin administering Pfizer booster shots to all eligible Kansans today.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and it is our best tool to beat this virus,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Today’s announcement from the CDC will provide additional protection to the most vulnerable Kansans and our frontline healthcare workers. But our work to defeat this pandemic is not done. The best way for us to get out of this pandemic is to work together to ensure our friends, neighbors, and communities are all vaccinated against COVID-19.”

After thorough review, the CDC now recommends the Pfizer booster shot for the following Kansans whom have completed their primary Pfizer series:

People aged 65 years and older, regardless of a medical condition, should receive a Pfizer booster shot

receive a Pfizer booster shot Residents in long-term care settings should receive a Pfizer booster shot

receive a Pfizer booster shot People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a Pfizer booster shot

receive a Pfizer booster shot People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a Pfizer booster shot

receive a Pfizer booster shot People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a Pfizer booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

The vaccine booster dose only applies to individuals who completed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine series at least 6 months ago. Eligibility for a booster dose based on an underlying medical condition will only require self-attestation – a prescription or assessment from a health care provider is not required.