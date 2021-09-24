59.7 F
Washington Chamber of Commerce to Host Netherlands Journalist Laila Frank

By Derek Nester

Laila Frank is one of the leading journalists on America in the Netherlands, and she is working on a podcast-project called ‘Welcome to Washington’. Laila is visiting eight different Washington’s during her travels, as it’s the most common place name in the States.

She’ll be visiting 8 different Washington’s, and has selected Washington, Kansas, as one of her destinations. She is researching stories on change; what change is needed in the places that she visits; what makes people want to change things, and how does change become reality?

She is also curious about the challenges associated with keeping health care related service in the community alive, since in the Netherlands, they have similar struggles with keeping small towns alive.

Laila will be in Washington, Kansas from October 3rd through 8th, and will be visiting various businesses and families in an effort to gain some information on our community.

During her visit, the Washington Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a welcome event in the FNB Basement, 101 C Street, on October 5, from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm, with Laila as the featured guest.

The Chamber is inviting Chamber members, citizens, business owners, and anyone else who would like to attend, to join us for a light meal of soup and sandwiches and a chance to meet Laila and visit about our wonderful Washington community!

