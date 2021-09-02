84.2 F
Salina
Thursday, September 2, 2021
HomeKDNS Local News
KDNS Local NewsKNDY Local News

Cloud Co. Comm. College To Offer CNA, CMA Courses

By Derek Nester

Cloud County Community College will be offering an online-hybrid Certified Nurse Aide class beginning October 11.

This course will prepare the students to care for the ill, disabled or elderly in a nursing home or hospital setting.

Online coursework for the CNA class begins October 11. Clinicals will be at Cloud County Community College’s Nursing Department Sim Lab and Mount Joseph Senior Village. The schedule for clinicals is as follows:

  • Week one – Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5-9 p.m., CCCC Sim Lab.
  • Week two – Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 4, 5-9 p.m., Sim Lab.
  • Week three – Monday, Nov. 8, 5-9 p.m., Sim Lab; Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5-9 p.m., Mount Joseph.
  • Week four – Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17, 5-9 p.m., Mount Joseph.
  • Week five – Monday, Nov. 22, 5-9 p.m., Mount Joseph.
  • Week six – Monday, Nov. 29, 5-9 p.m., Mount Joseph; Wednesday, Dec. 1, 5-10 p.m., Sim Lab.

Faye Jones, MSN, RN, will be the online instructor, and Diana Gering, RN, will be the clinical instructor.

High school students may use the Career Technical Education (CTE) waiver to take the course at a reduced rate.

An online-hybrid Certified Medication Aide course will be offered starting in October. This course will prepare students to safely and properly dispense medications.

Online coursework for the CNA class begins October 11. Clinicals will be in Cloud County’s Sim Lab, and Sunset Nursing Home. The schedule for clinicals is as follows:

  • Week one – Thursday, Nov. 18, 4-8:30 p.m., Sim Lab.
  • Week two – Monday, Nov. 22, 4-9 p.m., Sim Lab.
  • Week three – Monday, Nov. 29, 4-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 2, 4-8:30 p.m., Sunset Home.
  • Week four – Monday, Dec. 6, 4-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 4-9 p.m., both at Sunset Home.

Instructor for both the online and clinical portions will be Tena Elwood Myer, RN, MSN.

High school students may use the CTE waiver to take the course at a reduced rate.

For more information or to pre-register for the classes, call 1.800.729.5101 or 785.243.1435, ext. 275 at CCCC, or by emailing jaldridge@cloud.edu.

Previous article2021 Organic Certification Cost Share Program Now Accepting Applications
Next articleiNWS Alert
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

496FansLike
104FollowersFollow
511FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.