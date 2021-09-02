Cloud Co. Comm. College To Offer CNA, CMA Courses

Cloud County Community College will be offering an online-hybrid Certified Nurse Aide class beginning October 11.

This course will prepare the students to care for the ill, disabled or elderly in a nursing home or hospital setting.

Online coursework for the CNA class begins October 11. Clinicals will be at Cloud County Community College’s Nursing Department Sim Lab and Mount Joseph Senior Village. The schedule for clinicals is as follows:

Week one – Wednesday, Oct. 27, 5-9 p.m., CCCC Sim Lab.

Week two – Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 4, 5-9 p.m., Sim Lab.

Week three – Monday, Nov. 8, 5-9 p.m., Sim Lab; Wednesday, Nov. 10, 5-9 p.m., Mount Joseph.

Week four – Tuesday, Nov. 16 and Wednesday, Nov. 17, 5-9 p.m., Mount Joseph.

Week five – Monday, Nov. 22, 5-9 p.m., Mount Joseph.

Week six – Monday, Nov. 29, 5-9 p.m., Mount Joseph; Wednesday, Dec. 1, 5-10 p.m., Sim Lab.

Faye Jones, MSN, RN, will be the online instructor, and Diana Gering, RN, will be the clinical instructor.

High school students may use the Career Technical Education (CTE) waiver to take the course at a reduced rate.

An online-hybrid Certified Medication Aide course will be offered starting in October. This course will prepare students to safely and properly dispense medications.

Online coursework for the CNA class begins October 11. Clinicals will be in Cloud County’s Sim Lab, and Sunset Nursing Home. The schedule for clinicals is as follows:

Week one – Thursday, Nov. 18, 4-8:30 p.m., Sim Lab.

Week two – Monday, Nov. 22, 4-9 p.m., Sim Lab.

Week three – Monday, Nov. 29, 4-8:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 2, 4-8:30 p.m., Sunset Home.

Week four – Monday, Dec. 6, 4-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9, 4-9 p.m., both at Sunset Home.

Instructor for both the online and clinical portions will be Tena Elwood Myer, RN, MSN.

High school students may use the CTE waiver to take the course at a reduced rate.

For more information or to pre-register for the classes, call 1.800.729.5101 or 785.243.1435, ext. 275 at CCCC, or by emailing jaldridge@cloud.edu.