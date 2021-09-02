84.2 F
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Beloit Man Joins Baseball ‘Big Leagues’ for a Day!

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA, KAN. – Eric Widrig of Beloit will temporarily trade in small-town living to fulfill many baseball fans’ big league dreams, as he just won the Kansas Lottery’s “Big Leaguer for a Day” second-chance promotion!

The prize package, valued at $5,854, includes:

  • The league salary minimum contract for one day of $3,166;
  • A customized jersey from the Kansas City Royals ($150 value);
  • Press conference and autograph signing event at Kauffman Stadium;
  • Dugout Box Tickets for four and a parking pass to the Fan Appreciation Day on October 2, 2021;
  • $500 cash; and
  • Mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes.

Kansas Lottery players entered the promotion by redeeming 685 PlayOn points, which are earned by submitting winning and non-winning tickets into the program, from August 16 to August 29, 2021. There were 12,774 entries in the Big Leaguer for a Day promotion.

To see details on other second-chance drawings, including the Chiefs Suite Experience, Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, cash, coupons, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.

