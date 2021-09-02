Beloit Man Joins Baseball ‘Big Leagues’ for a Day!

TOPEKA, KAN. – Eric Widrig of Beloit will temporarily trade in small-town living to fulfill many baseball fans’ big league dreams, as he just won the Kansas Lottery’s “Big Leaguer for a Day” second-chance promotion!

The prize package, valued at $5,854, includes:

The league salary minimum contract for one day of $3,166;

A customized jersey from the Kansas City Royals ($150 value);

Press conference and autograph signing event at Kauffman Stadium;

Dugout Box Tickets for four and a parking pass to the Fan Appreciation Day on October 2, 2021;

$500 cash; and

Mandatory state and federal income withholding taxes.

Kansas Lottery players entered the promotion by redeeming 685 PlayOn points, which are earned by submitting winning and non-winning tickets into the program, from August 16 to August 29, 2021. There were 12,774 entries in the Big Leaguer for a Day promotion.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.