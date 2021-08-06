COVID’s Influence On The School Cafeteria? Less Fresh, Local Food For Kansas Kids

By David Condos – Kansas News Service

HAYS, Kansas — After 25 years in the trucking business, Carol and Dan Buck decided to move from Nebraska to western Kansas and start farming. They landed in Grinnell, a town of just over 200 people between Hays and Colby on Interstate 70.

With a relatively small plot of land, they knew they needed to find a niche to make a go of it. So four years ago, they began growing lettuce using a hydroponic greenhouse system that requires less water and less space than traditional farming.

It was a bit of a risk in a part of the state that’s dominated by cattle ranches and commodity crops, not local farmers’ markets.

“We really did not know if this was going to work in this area,” Dan Buck of 4B Farm said. “We kind of feared we were gonna have to go to Kansas City (or) Denver.”

It took a while to build up a customer base for their leafy greens, especially because chain grocers like Dillons and Walmart wouldn’t buy them.

But they found success selling lettuce to schools for student meals. And the reviews were positive.

“They said, ‘We do not have kids throwing salads away like they used to,’” Dan Buck said.

By early last year, the Bucks had agreements with the two largest districts in western Kansas, Garden City and Dodge City, to provide produce for more than two dozen schools. That meant a lot more lettuce.

“We were geared up for them,” Dan Buck said. “Then COVID kind of threw a monkey wrench in that.”

When schools didn’t start back up after the 2020 spring break, the Bucks had to toss out piles of produce that went bad and donated a bunch more to food banks. Last school year, many districts — including Garden and Dodge — didn’t buy anything.

With the first day of school just days away, the Bucks are still waiting to find out how much of their greens might land on students’ plates this year. So far, they haven’t heard from Garden City and only have an order for one of Dodge City’s schools.

As Kansas COVID vaccination rates remain below 50% and more contagious variants of the virus fuel new outbreaks, the pandemic is casting uncertainty over yet another school year. That threatens to disrupt one of the channels built to help more local farmers find a market for their products: the state education department’s Farm to School program.

And because farmers like the Bucks need months to get their crop ready for harvest, their options are to wait it out — or risk growing excess produce that might not find a buyer.

“We can’t just say, ‘Well, Dodge City wants to come on, so next week we’ve got the lettuce,’” Carol Buck said. “It doesn’t work that way.”