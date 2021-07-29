81.6 F
Salina
Friday, July 30, 2021
HomeKansas Headlines
Kansas Headlines

KBI Makes Arrests After Cloud County Jail Investigation

By Derek Nester

CLOUD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has arrested two individuals after an investigation into former employees of the Cloud County Jail.

Amber Lindberg

On Wednesday, July 28, at approximately 8:35 a.m., Amber Lindberg, 40, of Concordia, was arrested at 212 N. Concord in Minneapolis, Kansas. She was arrested for theft, misuse of public funds, official misconduct, making false information, conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to commit official misconduct, conspiracy to commit misuse of public funds, and conspiracy to commit destroying a written instrument. Lindberg was the Cloud County jail administrator in June 2019 when the KBI initiated the investigation. Following her arrest, Lindberg was booked into the Saline County Jail.

Joyce Jasper, 62, of Concordia, was arrested for theft at 11th and State St. in Concordia. The arrest occurred at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Jasper is Lindberg’s mother. She was booked into the Cloud County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests are expected.

The Lincoln County Attorney was appointed as the special prosecutor and is expected to prosecute the case.

Previous articleSEC Unanimously Votes To Extend Membership Invitations To Oklahoma & Texas
Next articleKDHE Amends Travel Quarantine List
Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications. In 2002 Derek joined Taylor Communications, Inc. in Salina, Kansas working in digital media for 550 AM KFRM and 100.9 FM KCLY. Following that stop, he joined Dierking Communications, Inc. stations KNDY AM & FM as a board operator and fill-in sports play-by-play announcer. Starting in 2005 Derek joined the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network as a Studio Coordinator at 101 The Fox in Kansas City, a role he would serve for 15 years culminating in the Super Bowl LIV Championship game broadcast. In 2021 he moved to Audacy, formerly known as Entercom Communications, Inc. and 106.5 The Wolf and 610 Sports Radio, the new flagship stations of the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, the largest radio network in the NFL. Through all of this, Derek continues to serve as the Digital Media Director for Sunflower State Radio, the digital and social media operations of Dierking Communications, Inc. and the 6 radio stations it owns and operates across Kansas.

Related Articles

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Stay Connected

437FansLike
33FollowersFollow
252FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -

More Headlines

Load more

Sunflower State Radio is owned and operated by Dierking Communications, Inc.

Copyright © 2021 Dierking Communications, Inc.

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.