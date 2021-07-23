Marshall County Commission Meeting Minutes – 7/19/2021

The Board of Marshall County Commissioners met in regular session at the Marshall County Fair Board office in Blue Rapids, KS with Keith Bramhall, chairman, Barbara Kickhaefer, member, Fritz Blaske, member and Sandra Wilson County Clerk present for the meeting. Bennett Frese with the Marysville Advocate was also present for the meeting.

Commissioner Bramhall called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. The meeting was opened with the flag salute.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the minutes of the 7/12/21 meeting and the agenda for today’s meeting. Unanimous.

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig met with the Board.

Barbara Kickhaefer moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Foley Industries, Park City, KS

For recondition w/o bearings lift/hoist cylinder

$1,816.15-Solid Waste Fund-P.O. #109213

Husker Steel, Columbus, NE

For Steel Bridge Pkg 20’6 x 20’ (C#16.O-T.15)

$104,752.00-Special Road & Bridge Fund-P.O. #109212

Public Works Administrator Mike Craig reported that Gage County, Nebraska is not interested in funding the bridge in Oketo Township that is shared with Marshall County. Mr. Craig will continue to visit with Gage County regarding this and it was suggested that the involved landowners also contact Gage County to encourage them to collaborate with Marshall County to get this bridge built.

Grader bids will be in next week. The grader being replaced is at the Frankfort shop and the buy back is $130,000 but is not due until December. However, the lead time for a grader is probably close to 6 months and the costs are increasing, therefore, the bids are being collected now.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a step increase for Amy Kraber from Clerk I, Step II at $17.20/hr to Clerk II, Step I at $17.48/hour effective August 1, 2021. Unanimous.

Kenny Feldhausen stopped into the meeting to welcome the Board to the fair.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to approve a 6 months extension for Mike & Cheryl Bailey’s Neighborhood Revitalization project due to labor & material shortage due to COVID 19. Unanimous.

Fritz Blaske moved, seconded by Keith Bramhall to approve the following purchase orders. Unanimous.

Quadient Finance

For postage

$3,500.00-County General Fund-P.O. #6470

Central Mechanical Const. Co

For Building Repairs

$5,496.17-County General (Sheriff) Fund-P.O. #6244

Reeder & Boeh, Chartered, Troy, KS

For Kelly J. Fuemmeler contract Attorney June 2021

$2,950.00-District Court Fund-P.O. #6452

County Treasurer Jami Ellenbecker provided the Board the county Investment Report as of June 30, 2021.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar met with the Board. Mr. Brinegar presented the Board with a Real Estate Sales Contract between Frankfort Community Care Home and Marshal County for the purchase of the Frankfort nutrition site in the amount of $100,000 with a $5,000 down payment with the closing on or before August 31, 2021 subject to the retention of all personal property and easements.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Barbara Kickhaefer to enter into a Real Estate Contract between Frankfort Community Care Home and Marshall County for the purchase of the Frankfort nutrition site in the amount of $100,000. Unanimous.

County Counselor Jason Brinegar has followed up with the Attorney General’s office to set up the KOMA training in the near future. The Board feels that this training should be open to any school district or municipality who wishes to attend. The public will be made aware of the date and time when it is set.

Computer Information Concepts (CIC) have submitted an updated estimate on the cost to convert the current AS400 Aumentum tax/budgetary system to the CIC web based tax/budgetary package of hardware/software in the amount of $221,234.00. The Board does not wish to finance the conversion and will pay 50% out of the 2021 budget and then budget for the remainder for 2022.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to enter into an agreement with Computer Information Concepts (CIC) for the complete tax/budgetary package. Unanimous.

Keith Bramhall moved, seconded by Fritz Blaske to adjourn the meeting at 9:55 a.m. Unanimous. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m.