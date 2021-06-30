AG Derek Schmidt: Crawford County man sentenced to more than 15 years for second-degree murder

GIRARD – (June 30, 2021) – A Crawford County man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for second-degree murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Jeremy Scott Delmarco, 34, of Arma, was sentenced today by Crawford County District Court Judge Jennifer Brunetti to 184 months for reckless second-degree murder, and 43 months for aggravated battery. The sentences will be served concurrently in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. Delmarco pleaded no contest to the charges on April 20 for the 2019 death of 36-year-old Brandy Lee Delmarco in Crawford County.

The case was investigated by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme from Schmidt’s office.