Friday, June 25, 2021
Kansas Headlines

Beloit roofer temporarily banned from business, ordered to pay restitution, penalties

By Derek Nester

SMITH CENTER – (June 25, 2021) – A Beloit roofer has been temporarily banned from performing roofing services in Kansas and ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution after being found in violation of consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Quincy Justus, of Beloit, who does business as JAQ’s Ultimate Service, was ordered to repay a Smith County consumer $5,000. He was also temporarily enjoined from operating as a roofing contractor in Kansas until such time he has obtained a roofing contractor registration certificate from the attorney general as required by law. Smith County District Judge Preston A. Pratt yesterday entered default judgment after Justus failed to respond to a lawsuit filed in May in Smith County District Court. Justus was also ordered to pay a $90,000 civil penalty.

Schmidt had alleged that Justus accepted payment from a consumer for roofing services but failed to perform any work despite having a signed agreement. The defendant also allegedly failed to register as a roofing contractor with the attorney general’s office as required by law. The allegations constitute violations of the Kansas Roofing Registration Act (KRRA) and Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). A copy of the judgment is available at www.ag.ks.gov/roofer-enforcement.

Schmidt reminded consumers to make sure roofing contractors are properly registered before signing any contract or having any work done. Consumers should request a copy of their roofer’s registration certificate and then should check the attorney general’s consumer protection website at www.InYourCornerKansas.org to confirm that the roofer’s registration is in good standing.

Derek Nesterhttps://sunflowerstateradio.com
