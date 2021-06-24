Doniphan County search warrant and arrest

DONIPHAN COUNTY – Special agents of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) arrested a former deputy of the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning.

On June 24, at approximately 5:30 a.m., KBI agents conducted a search warrant at a home at 330 W. Poplar in Troy, Kan.

Nathaniel M. Keller, 33, of Troy, was arrested for rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, sexual exploitation of a child, and aggravated indecent liberties of a child, for crimes suspected to have occurred in 2017. He was also arrested for aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage to property for incidents alleged to have occurred in 2019 and 2021.

The Doniphan County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation.

Following his arrest Keller was booked into the Doniphan County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

Nothing further will be released at this time.