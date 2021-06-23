CVA donates safety equipment to first responders

(York, NE) – It is equipment and skill they hope they never have to use, but

first responders from Mitchell County have a new method of freeing a person

trapped in grain after Central Valley Ag (CVA) donated a grain engulfment

rescue panel set to the Mitchell County Rescue Squad.

“Mitchell County is very lucky to have a business partner like this to help

responders help farmers in the county,” said David Dohe, Emergency

Management Director.

The Mitchell County Rescue Squad in partnership with the KU Fire and Rescue

Training Institute, hosted a training at NCK Technical College on March 27.

Participants learned how to safely and effectively mitigate a grain

engulfment. “With this piece of equipment that was donated by CVA, it gives

responders that opportunity to help these people,” said Dohe.

The grain engulfment rescue tubes will help assist first responders in

preventing fatalities that result from victims being trapped in grain bins.

The interlocking units form a cylinder which can be driven into grain

surrounding the individual that is trapped. When the units surround the

victim, it will stop the flow and pressure of the grain. Rescue workers will

then be able to remove the grain that surrounds the victim and slowly

extract them.

“Central Valley Ag puts safety first within our cooperative and we strive in

taking an active role with safety in our agricultural community,” said David

Edwards, CVA safety director.