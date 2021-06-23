CVA donates safety equipment to first responders

(York, NE) – It is equipment and skill they hope they never have to use, but
first responders from Mitchell County have a new method of freeing a person
trapped in grain after Central Valley Ag (CVA) donated a grain engulfment
rescue panel set to the Mitchell County Rescue Squad.
“Mitchell County is very lucky to have a business partner like this to help
responders help farmers in the county,” said David Dohe, Emergency
Management Director.
The Mitchell County Rescue Squad in partnership with the KU Fire and Rescue
Training Institute, hosted a training at NCK Technical College on March 27.
Participants learned how to safely and effectively mitigate a grain
engulfment. “With this piece of equipment that was donated by CVA, it gives
responders that opportunity to help these people,” said Dohe.
The grain engulfment rescue tubes will help assist first responders in
preventing fatalities that result from victims being trapped in grain bins.
The interlocking units form a cylinder which can be driven into grain
surrounding the individual that is trapped. When the units surround the
victim, it will stop the flow and pressure of the grain. Rescue workers will
then be able to remove the grain that surrounds the victim and slowly
extract them.
“Central Valley Ag puts safety first within our cooperative and we strive in
taking an active role with safety in our agricultural community,” said David
Edwards, CVA safety director.