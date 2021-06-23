95.7 F
CVA donates safety equipment to first responders

By Derek Nester

(York, NE) – It is equipment and skill they hope they never have to use, but 
first responders from Mitchell County have a new method of freeing a person 
trapped in grain after Central Valley Ag (CVA) donated a grain engulfment 
rescue panel set to the Mitchell County Rescue Squad.

“Mitchell County is very lucky to have a business partner like this to help 
responders help farmers in the county,” said David Dohe, Emergency 
Management Director.

The Mitchell County Rescue Squad in partnership with the KU Fire and Rescue 
Training Institute, hosted a training at NCK Technical College on March 27. 
Participants learned how to safely and effectively mitigate a grain 
engulfment.  “With this piece of equipment that was donated by CVA, it gives 
responders that opportunity to help these people,” said Dohe.
The grain engulfment rescue tubes will help assist first responders in 
preventing fatalities that result from victims being trapped in grain bins. 
The interlocking units form a cylinder which can be driven into grain 
surrounding the individual that is trapped. When the units surround the 
victim, it will stop the flow and pressure of the grain. Rescue workers will 
then be able to remove the grain that surrounds the victim and slowly 
extract them.

“Central Valley Ag puts safety first within our cooperative and we strive in
taking an active role with safety in our agricultural community,” said David
Edwards, CVA safety director.

Derek Nester
