Governor Laura Kelly Announces Launch of My Reemployment Plan

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced the launch of My Reemployment Plan, a program designed to support Kansans with job-search efforts.

“My Reemployment Plan is a great tool to provide Kansans with the resources needed to secure high-quality, in-demand jobs,” Governor Kelly said. “While it’s welcome news that our state’s unemployment rate is back to 3.5%, we want to keep pursuing programs and resources that support getting every Kansan on the right career track. This is how we grow our workforce and build a better, more resilient economy for future generations.”

The program, developed with collaboration between the Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Department of Labor, and KANSASWORKS Workforce System, will connect unemployment recipients with workforce service professionals in their area. The personalized job-search assistance they will receive free of charge will include:

Creation of a personalized My Reemployment Plan that focuses on goals and accountability.

Skills assessment to match interests and skills with occupations.

Resume, interview and networking assistance.

Labor market information highlighting current in-demand jobs.

“Our team is working hard to drive the Kansas economy forward,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This is why the Kelly administration is focused on helping the people of our state find jobs, helping Kansas companies fill vital positions and helping our communities get back to normal. My Reemployment Plan will be a powerful tool in achieving these goals.”

Current unemployment claimants who have received three or more consecutive unemployment payments will automatically be enrolled in My Reemployment Plan.

The process of sending notifications will begin on the evening of Tuesday, June 22. Participants will receive an email from an “@ks.gov” account. Recipients without access to an email account will receive information in the mail.

Claimants will have seven days from the date the email was sent to complete the following tasks:

Upload/build a resume at KANSASWORKS.com (resume must be in active status). Complete the online job search form (including the O*Net Interest Profiler) attached to the email/included with the mailed information. Email completed form to the Kansas Department of Commerce at MRP@ks.gov.

Failure to submit this information before the deadline may result in suspension of unemployment benefits. Suspended claimants must submit this information to have the hold lifted.

Kansans receiving unemployment benefits who are eligible to be enrolled in MyReemployment are encouraged to prepare for the launch of the program:

Log into your KANSASWORKS.com account and ensure that your account information is up to date. Create/build your online resume. Contact your local Workforce Center for immediate assistance with your job search.

Questions on the launch of this program should be directed to the team at KANSASWORKS:

Visit KANSASWORKS.com to Live Chat with a representative.

Visit KANSASWORKS.com/contact to find a Workforce Center near you.

Call toll free at (877) 509-6757.

To learn more about the MyReemployment Plan program, visit kansascommerce.gov/mrp.

About KANSASWORKS

KANSASWORKS links businesses, job candidates and educational institutions to ensure that employers can find skilled workers. Services are provided to employers and job candidates through the state’s 27 workforce centers, online or virtual services KANSASWORKS is completely free for all Kansans to use. Learn more at KANSASWORKS.com.

About the Kansas Department of Commerce

As the state’s lead economic development agency, the Kansas Department of Commerce strives to empower individuals, businesses and communities to achieve prosperity in Kansas. Commerce accomplishes its mission by developing relationships with corporations, site location consultants and stakeholders in Kansas, the nation and world. Our strong partnerships allow us to help create an environment for existing Kansas businesses to grow and foster an innovative, competitive landscape for new businesses.