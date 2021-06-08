78 F
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Desert Shield & Storm Veterans Invited To 1st Infantry Division & Fort Riley For Victory Week

By Derek Nester

This year, Victory Week honors the 30th Anniversary of Desert Shield and Storm, in which the 1st Infantry Division played a decisive role. Veterans of these operations are highly encouraged to participate in three events Thursday And Friday. Desert Shield and Storm veterans interested in attending events should contact Protocol1ID@outlook.com.

On June 10 at 10:00 a.m., the division and installation will honor the 30th Anniversary of Desert Storm with a wreath laying ceremony in the Victory Park.

At 5:30 p.m., June 10, the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley Commanding General, Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims, hosts a Victory Social. Cost of the social is $15. Desert Shield and Storm veterans interested in attending the social should email Protocol1ID@outlook.com by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

On June 11 at 9:00 a.m., the 1st Infantry Division will form ranks and conduct a pass and review to current and retired Big Red One senior leaders. Desert Shield and Storm veterans are encouraged to attend the review and be recognized. After the pass and review, the winners of the culminating Victory Week events will be awarded the Victory Cup.

Former Big Red One commander and Desert Storm veteran retired Lt. Gen. Thomas Rhame will attend and award the Victory Cup.

Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids and graduated from Valley Heights High School in 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.

