Over the past two high school football seasons, the Lakeside Knights have shown much improvement. A key factor in the turnaround has been Wyatt Eberle, who will be playing his final high school football game this Saturday, playing for the DII East All-Stars in the 36th Annual Kansas 8-Man All-Star Games.

In Eberle’s first two seasons at Lakeside, the Knights were able to win just five games combined. However, in the past two seasons, Lakeside has won five games in each of those years, compiling a 10-8 record in 2019 and 2020.

This past season in a pass heavy attack, Eberle caught 24 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns. It has been his contribution on defense that has turned heads during his time at Lakeside. In 2020, he had a career high 139 total tackles from his LB spot with eight tackles for loss, four sacks and a fumble recovery. Over his four-year career, he had 70 or more tackles each season, finishing with 418 total and 31 TFL. For his efforts, he was selected all-state honorable mention at linebacker and also was 1st team All-NPL and first team all-district in 8-Man DII District 4 as a senior.

Lakeside ultimately saw their season come to a close in the Cross-District playoffs each of the past two seasons, but Eberle has played an important role in putting the Knights back on the 8-Man football map.

Eberle offered some thoughts on what led to the team’s success.

Eberle will throw on the pads one last time representing Lakeside this Saturday for the DII East squad. The 8-Man DII All-Star Game kicks off at 10:00 from Trojan Field in Beloit with pregame coverage at 9:30 on the 8-Man All-Star Game Radio Network on KD Country 94 and 8manallstars.com.