Governor Laura Kelly Announces Raffle for Prizes, Victory Laps at Kansas Speedway Vaccination Event

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced that Kansans will have the opportunity to enter a free raffle drawing for various prizes from the Kansas Speedway next weekend – including the chance to drive two laps around the track – at a Race to End COVID-19 event.

Participants can enter the Race to End COVID-19 by getting a free COVID-19 saliva test and/or vaccine administered by the University of Kansas Health System and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

“It is critical to our state’s continued pandemic recovery efforts that every Kansan gets vaccinated,” Governor Kelly said. “The Race to End COVID-19 is a great incentive to curb declines in vaccine demand and encourage Kansans to get tested for and vaccinated against COVID-19. I appreciate the Kansas Speedway for their partnership in making this event possible, and I encourage all unvaccinated Kansans to attend.”

The Race to End COVID-19 will be held at Kansas Speedway, 400 Speedway Blvd., Kansas City, Kansas (enter via France Family Drive, near the Sporting KC stadium across from Nebraska Furniture Mart):

Friday, June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kansas Speedway is hosting the event in partnership with Wyandotte County Unified Government, University of Kansas Health System, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

All vaccine recipients will be asked to review educational material about COVID-19 vaccines and sign a consent form. After receiving the vaccine, participants will wait 15 minutes for observation for any rare allergic reactions. Those receiving the Pfizer vaccine will need to make separate arrangements for their second dose.

RAFFLE DRAWING:

Individuals that are tested and/or vaccinated will be entered into a free raffle drawing. Prizes include a set of two tickets to the Oct. 24, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Race; a set of four tickets to the Oct. 24, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Race; and gift cards for the NASCAR Racing Experience Ride Along.

VICTORY LAP DETAILS:

Track lap participants must have a valid driver’s license, car registration in their name, and proof of vehicle insurance. Track lap participants 16 to 17 years old with a valid driver’s license must have a parent or legal guardian in the vehicle to sign a minor release form. All track lap participants are required to remain in their personal vehicle at all times. Drivers and their riders will take two laps behind a track pace vehicle at highway speed. No motorcycles, tractor-trailers, recreational vehicles, etc., may be used for track rides.

Additional information can be found at: https://www. kansasspeedway.com/Vanity- Pages/Race-to-End-COVID-Laps. aspx.