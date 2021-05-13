61 F
Salina
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Kansas Adopts CDC’s Guidance on Mask-Wearing, Physical Distance

By Derek Nester

TOPEKA – The following statement can be attributed to Governor Laura Kelly regarding the CDC’s latest guidance for fully-vaccinated individuals:

“Effective immediately, Kansas will adopt the CDC’s latest guidance that fully-vaccinated Kansans are no longer required to wear masks indoors or outdoors or physically distance, except in circumstances such as those required by businesses, public transportation, or health care facilities. Should fully-vaccinated Kansans feel more comfortable wearing a mask, they are welcome to continue doing so.”

“This announcement is welcome news, and a testament to the sacrifices Kansans have made over the last year. I can think of no better reason for all Kansans to get vaccinated. The sooner we are vaccinated – the sooner we get back to normal.”

