Extreme Winter Weather Knocks Out Smoky Hills PBS Regular Programming

By Derek Nester

Kansas to Host UTEP March 4 in Men’s Basketball

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas men’s basketball has added a non-conference game and will host Texas-El Paso (UTEP), on Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m.,...
Kansas Falls in Overtime to No. 14 Texas, 75-72

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics AUSTIN, Texas – In a game that couldn’t be decided in regulation, the No. 17...
McGuirl Sparks Senior Night Win Over 7/8 Oklahoma

Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Mike McGuirl scored 19 points (16 in the second half) to...
Kansas Adds Jake Schoonover to Coaching Staff

Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football coach Les Miles announced Monday that Jake Schoonover has...
1A KSHSAA Sub-State Basketball Assignments Announced

CLASS 1A - DIV. II ASSIGNMENTS SUB-STATES (February 25, 26, March 4-6) #1 Attica – Clay McDaniel, Manager – Argonia, Attica, Cunningham, Hutchinson-Central Christian, Kiowa-South...
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

BUNKER HILL, KS – Not seeing some of the shows on Smoky Hills PBS that you are used to seeing? Unfortunately, Smoky Hills PBS was affected by the extreme weather conditions last week.

Due to a power surge that took place in Bunker Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 16th, it caused several issues with equipment within our Master Control operations. Because of these issues, we are currently passing through national PBS programming with no localization. Meaning, no local programs and local scheduling by Smoky Hills PBS. The Kansas Legislature and Doctors on Call programs were also canceled last week due to these issues.

To add to the current situation, on the night of Feb. 17th, a water pipe burst at Smoky Hills PBS, damaging more equipment and throwing Smoky Hills PBS off-air throughout most locations. Staff was able to get Smoky Hills PBS back on-air at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18th, but still without local programming.

Michael Quade, Smoky Hills PBS Interim General Manager stated, “There is no doubt that these two events are going to impact Smoky Hills PBS in the next few months. What I know for sure is that we have the best staff to get us up and running as quickly as possible. We have received many calls of encouragement over the weekend and we want to thank everyone for the continued support! We ask everyone to be patient as we resolve these issues. We know you love our local programming, and we are working very hard to bring it back!” It’s not clear when all our equipment will be back up and running. We encourage our viewers to visit pbs.org, SmokyHillsPBS.org, or the PBS video app to access programming you might not find currently on-air.

Smoky Hills PBS serves 71 counties in central and western Kansas and has been named the KS Association of Broadcasters Non-Metro Station of the Year. Smoky Hills PBS is available on many cable systems, DirecTV, and Dish Network. It is also available to stream by clicking: video.smokyhillstv.org/livestream. More information on Smoky Hills PBS and its programs and projects are available at SmokyHillsPBS.org or by calling 1-800-337-4788.

