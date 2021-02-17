Energy Emergency Alert Lowers To Level 1

Effective at 1:15 p.m. Central time, SPP has declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 for its entire 14-state balancing authority area.

Generation is currently sufficient to serve system-wide demand across the region and to fully satisfy operating reserve requirements.

We continue to urge all homes and businesses throughout our 14-state region to conserve electricity, but are not directing any interruptions of service at this time.

The public should follow their service providers’ directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety.

Previously, SPP had been in an EEA Level 2 since 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.