SPP Anticipates Fluctuating Conditions To Continue

By Derek Nester
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

On Tuesday, February 16 at 6:55 a.m., the Southwest Power Pool (SPP), continued the rolling blackouts that were implemented Monday. An Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 3 was issued and effective at 6:15 a.m. for their entire 14-state region.

System-wide generating capacity dropped below SPP’s current load at that time of approximately 42 gigawatts (GW) due to extremely low temperatures and inadequate supplies of natural gas. No warnings were issued or communicated to Rolling Hills prior to implementing the controlled interruptions of electric service. The controlled interruptions are used as a last resort by the SPP to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.

As a result of the declared EEA Level 3 this morning, the Rolling Hills Ames, Aurora, Bellaire, Ellsworth, Esbon, Kanopolis, Lovewell, Osborne, Rice, Wilson City, and Lucas substations were a part of the SPP directed rolling blackouts.

At 10:56 a.m., the SPP announced that they had restored all load, meaning there was enough generating capacity available to meet system-wide demand, but still remained in an EEA Level 3, indicating they were still operating below required minimum reserves.

At 1:18 p.m., the SPP announced it had downgraded to an EEA Level 1. This level is declared when all available resources have been committed to meet obligations, and SPP is at risk of not meeting required operating reserves.

Due to high load and persistent cold weather, the SPP anticipates that conditions will remain tight and to be prepared for its system to fluctuate between EEA levels over the next 48 hours.

The foreseeable critical times being from today at 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and tomorrow, February 17th at 5:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This is due to higher energy demands at these times with lower gas supply and lower projected wind generation as well.

When and if the level does elevate again, Rolling Hills will do our best to keep everyone informed on the Rolling Hills Facebook page of what is happening. This feed can also be view on the Rolling Hills website at www.rollinghills.coop

Please continue to conserve electricity at home and work and be diligent in preparing for unplanned outages at any time. Rolling Hills would like to thank our members again for your patience, understanding and doing your part to keep service interruptions to a minimum.

