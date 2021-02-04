MCHHS Lifting Some Visitor Restrictions

Beginning Thursday, February 4th, Mitchell County Hospital Health Systems will lift some of its visitor restrictions which were initially issued as an effort to keep patients, residents and staff safe during the spike of COVID-19 in our community. Visiting hours for Acute patients will be Monday—Friday, 11 am to 4 pm. No visitation on holidays or weekends at this time. We will continue to monitor the pandemic for the safety of our patients, staff and community and may need to change restrictions as the situation evolves.

We ask all visitors to abide by the following guidelines to help us continue to protect the vulnerable. We encourage all visitors to bring their own mask to wear to preserve the hospital’s supply for healthcare needs.

Visitation processes are different for our Resident Care Center. The Resident Care Center will be releasing guidelines for visitation in the near future.

Again, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation with following these guidelines. Visiting hours and guidelines are subject to change during this unprecedented time. We still recommend using FaceTime, Skype, Zoom or phone as much as possible to connect with your loved ones to help limit the exposure of illnesses to our acute patients, residents and staff. MCHHS reserves the right to rescind the visitations to protect the health and safety of everyone in the event of an outbreak, such as influenza, COVID-19 or other emerging disease. If you have any questions regarding visitation, please call 785-738-2266.