FHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

By Derek Nester

Kansas Pulls Away for 74-51 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas placed four players in double figures and used a big second...
Read more
Kansas Hires Mike DeBord as Offensive Coordinator

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Les Miles was pursuing a veteran offensive coordinator with a proven track record in...
Read more
Kansas Suffers 80-61 Defeat in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas fell behind early wasn’t able to recover against No. 18 Tennessee, falling 80-61, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge...
Read more
Late Run Lifts Texas A&M Over K-State, 68-61

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas A&M closed the game on a 13-3 run to pick up a 68-61 win over K-State on...
Read more
KNDY Area High School Basketball Scoreboard – 1/29/2021

Derek Nester - 0
Twin Valley League Girls Frankfort 49, Clifton Clyde 21 Centralia 43, Hanover 37 Onaga 49, Linn 34 Riverside 44 Axtell 33 Valley Heights 45, Wetmore 24 Washington Co. 64, Troy 49 Boys Clifton...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

A Fort Hays State University student-athlete who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as part of the university’s weekly student athlete testing program, has been identified through whole genome sequencing as positive for the UK variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).

Case investigation and contact tracing are ongoing. Individuals who are at an elevated risk will be notified. KDHE will deploy a mobile lab to Fort Hays State University later today. KDHE will conduct on-site testing that will yield positive or negative results within four hours. They will also collect samples that will be sent to the state lab for whole-genome sequencing analysis to identify potential COVID-19 variants.

Fort Hays State University’s Critical Incident Policy Group, Tiger Athletics, FHSU Student Health Center, KDHE and the Ellis County Health Department are working closely to coordinate the next steps in our joint response to the identification of this UK variant of the virus in Ellis County.

Fort Hays State University and the Ellis County Health Department want the people of Ellis County to know that the best way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its evolving variants is to continue to adhere to essential health and safety precautions, including maintaining physical distancing, wearing face masks, practicing good hygiene, staying home if ill, following isolation and quarantine recommendations, and getting vaccinated as soon as it is available.

The latest information on COVID-19 variants is available on the Centers for Disease Control Prevention’s website at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

