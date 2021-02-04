41.4 F
Wichita
Thursday, February 4, 2021
type here...
Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

By Derek Nester
Governor Laura Kelly

Sports Headlines

College Sports

Kansas Pulls Away for 74-51 Win Over K-State

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas placed four players in double figures and used a big second...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Hires Mike DeBord as Offensive Coordinator

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of Kansas Athletics LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Les Miles was pursuing a veteran offensive coordinator with a proven track record in...
Read more
College Sports

Kansas Suffers 80-61 Defeat in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Derek Nester - 0
LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 15 Kansas fell behind early wasn’t able to recover against No. 18 Tennessee, falling 80-61, in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge...
Read more
College Sports

Late Run Lifts Texas A&M Over K-State, 68-61

Derek Nester - 0
Courtesy of K-State Athletics MANHATTAN, Kan. – Texas A&M closed the game on a 13-3 run to pick up a 68-61 win over K-State on...
Read more
KNDY Local Sports

KNDY Area High School Basketball Scoreboard – 1/29/2021

Derek Nester - 0
Twin Valley League Girls Frankfort 49, Clifton Clyde 21 Centralia 43, Hanover 37 Onaga 49, Linn 34 Riverside 44 Axtell 33 Valley Heights 45, Wetmore 24 Washington Co. 64, Troy 49 Boys Clifton...
Read more
Derek Nester
Derek Nester was born and raised in Blue Rapids, and graduated from Valley Heights High School in May of 2000. He attended Cowley College in Arkansas City and Johnson County Community College in Overland Park studying Journalism & Media Communications.After stops at KFRM and KCLY radio in Clay Center, he joined KNDY in 2002 as a board operator and play by play announcer. Derek is now responsible for the digital content of Dierking Communications, Inc. six radio stations.In 2005 Derek joined the staff of KCFX radio in Kansas City as a production coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network, which airs on over 94 radio stations across 12 Midwest states and growing. In 2018 he became the Studio Coordinator at the Cumulus Kansas City broadcast center for Kansas City Chiefs Football.

Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project to announce action is underway to provide support to Kansas communities for much-needed infrastructure programs and services through the fast and direct distribution of more than $84.6 million in highway funding KDOT received from the federal Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) of 2021.

“The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act funding allows us to make smart investments in a wide range of infrastructure programs and services across the state – leaving no Kansas county behind,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “These dollars will not only support necessary infrastructure repairs in our communities, but will also play a key role in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by creating jobs and promoting economic growth. My administration is committed to making sound, forward-thinking decisions that ensure continued, wise investment in those things that grow our economy and make Kansas a great place to live, to work, and raise a family.”

The CRRSAA, as approved by Congress and signed into law on December 27, 2020, included $10 billion for state highway and transportation systems. Kansas received $94 million in total. $9.1 million of those funds will collectively go directly to the Kansas City and Wichita metro areas, as federally designated. KDOT will distribute the remaining funds to cities and counties to restore motor fuel tax revenue losses, advance preservation work, and increase funding for popular local partnership programs.

“Partnerships are a guiding principle of the IKE program, and that’s why I’m proud that we are sharing these dollars with local governments,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Because funding wrapped in red tape is not relief, we’re eliminating federal reporting responsibilities and red tape for local communities thus enabling them to deliver services and projects faster and more easily.”

Governor Kelly said multiple options were considered for how to best invest the CRRSA funds. The Kelly Administration, in collaboration with KDOT, ultimately selected an approach allowing the accomplishment of three goals:

  • Invest the maximum amount of dollars into our economy in the least amount of time.   
  • Invest dollars in every Kansas county, leaving no part of the state behind.
  • Target additional economic opportunities in the communities that have been hit the hardest during the pandemic.

Kansas motor fuel tax revenues have declined by $37.5 million since April 2020. Because a third of this revenue is earmarked for local communities, $12.5 million will be distributed to make local government budgets whole. All Kansas counties and over 600 cities receive funding through the Special City County Highway Fund formula.

The City of Newton, the site of today’s announcement, was used as an example by Governor Kelly to demonstrate how coronavirus relief funds will have a positive impact at the local level. In July 2020, Newton was awarded a $2 million project as part of the KDOT Cost Share Program for the extension of streets to serve new development. Relief funding will be distributed across KDOT programs such as Cost Share.

The infusion of federal relief funds will enable KDOT to advance a minimum of $25 million in preservation construction lettings by December 2021 and to invest $10-15 million in increased funding for local partnership programs such as Cost Share, Local Bridge, Technology and High Risk Rural Roads. Priority will be given communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

See details of CRRSAA fund distribution here.

Previous articleFHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

Kansas Headlines

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

FHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
A Fort Hays State University student-athlete who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as part of the university’s weekly student athlete testing...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Bill Introduced Requiring All Sexual Assault Kits Be Submitted And Tested

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – This week the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) introduced legislation requiring that all Kansas law enforcement agencies adopt a written policy stating...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

UK Variant Of COVID-19 Identified in Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – A CDC Emerging Variant, which has been found in 33 U.S. states, was identified in Kansas this afternoon. A Kansas...
Read more
Agriculture News

KDA Pet Animal Advisory Board Meeting February 10

Derek Nester - 0
MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Pet Animal Advisory Board will hold its regular quarterly board meeting via teleconference at 10:00 a.m....
Read more

Kansas News Service

Kansas Headlines

How Elon Musk And A Mission To Mars Might Boost Internet Speeds In Rural Kansas

Derek Nester - 0
By David Condos - Kansas News Service GREAT BEND, Kansas — Joey Bahr walks out to the front of his yard along a blacktop county...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Hospitals Seek Help From Nearby States, But The Whole Midwest Faces A COVID Surge

Derek Nester - 0
By Celia Llopis-Jepsen - Kansas News Service Hospitals in Colorado and Nebraska are calling Kansas in desperate search of beds for coronavirus patients. But Kansas...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Kansas Republicans Keep Their 3 Congressional Seats; Davids Reelected In Kansas City Suburbs

Derek Nester - 0
By Stephan Bisaha Stephen Koranda, Nadya Faulx, Aviva Okeson-Haberman - Kansas News Service Democrats and Republicans in Kansas will keep their seats in the U.S....
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Republicans Keep Kansas’ Open Senate Seat By Electing Roger Marshall

Derek Nester - 0
By Jim McLean - Kansas News Service OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Kansas Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall is moving up to the U.S. Senate after...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

‘It Is Not Sustainable’: Kansas’ Online Teachers Are Overworked And Quitting

Derek Nester - 0
WICHITA, Kansas — Less than a week into the new school year, the warning came: the school district’s COVID-19 learning plan expected too much from...
Read more

Copyright © 2020 Dierking Communications, Inc.

KNDY AM & FM

937 Jayhawk Road
Marysville, KS 66508

Ph: 785-562-2361
kndyradio.com

KDNS & KZDY

1937 U.S. Hwy 24
Glen Elder, KS 67446

Ph: 785-545-3220
kdcountry94.com

KQNK AM & FM

1530 KQNK Road
Norton, KS 67654

Ph: 785-877-3378
kqnk.com

FCC Public Files

Information about our radio stations including license information, applications, and other required documentation can be found on our station profile pages at the links below.

KNDY-FM / KNDY-AM / KDNS-FM / KZDY-FM / KQNK-FM / KQNK-AM

Latest Posts

Kansas Headlines

Governor Laura Kelly, KDOT to Make Key Infrastructure Investments Through $84 million in Federal Coronavirus Relief Funding

Derek Nester - 0
Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz today visited the site of a Newton, Kansas, Cost Share project...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

FHSU Student Athlete Identified As Positive With UK Variant of COVID-19

Derek Nester - 0
A Fort Hays State University student-athlete who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus as part of the university’s weekly student athlete testing...
Read more
Kansas Headlines

Bill Introduced Requiring All Sexual Assault Kits Be Submitted And Tested

Derek Nester - 0
TOPEKA – This week the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) introduced legislation requiring that all Kansas law enforcement agencies adopt a written policy stating...
Read more